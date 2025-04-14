Is search engine optimization dead?

“The sky is falling!” shouted Chicken Little. We’re all familiar with this childhood parable, but how quickly we forget its invaluable lessons about ignoring rumors and critical thinking. So, is Search Engine Optimization (SEO) dead? No.

I’ve been working in Digital Marketing for fifteen years. During that time, I’ve heard this old refrain dozens of times, usually when there is a significant technological advancement in the marketing and advertising space: Google Panda (2011), Google Penguin (2012), Google Think Brain (2015), iOS 14.5 Privacy update (2021), Chat-GPT (2022).

So, what’s the reality? SEO isn’t going anywhere. Will it change? Absolutely, and it has done so since the dawn of the World Wide Web in 1991.

In 2023, John Mueller, Senior Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google, said, “As long as machines read websites, technical SEO will remain an important part of making the most out of a website. It’s not going away. And as long as humans look at websites, performance and user-experience is going to remain just as important.”

This was well after Generative AI had been released and accounted for, and that applies as much in 2025 as it did in 1998 when Google was just an idea a couple of college kids had.

At Search Central Live in NYC last month, Mueller said, “If you’re doing the right thing for search, then you’re automatically doing the right things for AI.”

So, what should you be doing? Search engines examine over 200 ranking factors and signals, but a few matter more than others.

Have a technically sound website that functions great on mobile devices and desktop computers. Optimize each page for unique keywords your customers are looking for and match the intent of their search. Promote yourself responsibly.

More importantly, what should you stop doing? Chasing trends, tricks, hacks, and shortcuts. That’s a fast way to get blacklisted.

Remember: the sky is not falling. The fundamentals still matter.

