Who’s News: 12/3/21

YOUNG PLAYWRIGHT

Cardiff student Ana Cabrera will be part of the festival of Plays by Young Writers, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 13, with both an in-person screening and online streaming of the filmed performances. The Festival features winning scripts from the California Young Playwrights Contest. Cabrera wrote “Petunia” while attending San Dieguito Academy. A semi-finalist in last year’s contest, Cabrera has taken part in multiple Playwrights Project camps in collaboration with New Village Arts. In “Petunia,” a flower with roots on both sides of the Mexico and U.S. border journeys to find her place in the world.

BUSINESS WOMAN FINALIST

Encinitas Chamber of Commerce member Michelle Gonzalez of True Care is a finalist for Business Women of the Year award. Each year, the San Diego Business Journal recognizes dynamic women business leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego’s workplaces and communities. Just as COVID-19 was spreading, Gonzalez was appointed president and CEO of TrueCare, a nonprofit health care provider for the underserved in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties. She took the reins and navigated every aspect of this changing healthcare crisis while expanding services to help care for the underserved during a critical time.

MASK UPDATE

Encinitas Community and Senior Center Mask Policy has been updated. As of Nov. 22, masks are no longer required at the Community and Senior Center for those who are fully vaccinated. This is in accordance with the San Diego County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Guidance. Per this same guidance, masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated individuals.

STAR PLAYER

Cal State San Marcos Women’s Basketball redshirt sophomore Jordan Vasquez was prolific in the paint in the Cougars’ opening week of the season, and named the CCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 21.

SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISER

The La Costa 35 Athletic Club, a local nonprofit organization, raised more than $41,000 at its 10th annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Nov. 13, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

LOSSAN HONORED

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency which oversees the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, was honored with two AdWheel Grand Awards by the American Public Transportation Association. The AdWheel Awards recognize the “best of the best” in marketing and communications within the public transportation industry. Grand Award winners are selected from the first-place winners within a category.

WORK ON RECYCLING

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released the 2021 National Recycling Strategy to tackle recycling challenges facing the nation and to create a stronger, more resilient, and cost-effective municipal solid waste recycling system. This year, California alone has invested $270 million in new recycling infrastructure and programs. The 2021 strategy is also the first time EPA’s recycling approach will address the climate impacts of producing, using, and disposing of materials. More information at epa.gov/recyclingstrategy/national-recycling-strategy-part-one-series-building-circular-economy-join-effort.

CLOTHES AND MORE

Devonfield Publishing, in Rancho Santa Fe, announces the Britfield product line based on its book series “Britfield & the Lost Crown.” The Britfield tartan has the Royal Britfield Crest colors, navy, almond, and crimson, with a clothing line, including cashmere scarfs, hats, and shirts. For details, email [email protected].

INTERFAITH HOLIDAYS

Dec. 8 is the Roman Catholic Feast of the Immaculate Conception and Buddhist: Bodhi Day when Buddhists commemorate Buddha’s enlightenment. Dec. 21 is the Pagan and Wiccan Yule at sundown on the winter solstice. Dec. 25 is Christian Christmas – the birthday of Jesus and Dec. 26 is the Roman Catholic Feast of St. Stephen, also called Boxing Day.