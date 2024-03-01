Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a vehicle burglary at 8:54 a.m. on Feb. 19 at Besta Wan Pizza House, 100 Aberdeen Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($2,040).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 1:26 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Quail Garden Corporate Center, 600 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 2:27 p.m. on Feb. 19 at 300 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:38 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Ocean Front, Del Mar. The victim reported a stolen green Aventon Adventure 2 bicycle ($2,000).

Freel, 38, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Encinitas Transit Center at East D Street, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and disorderly conduct (drugs with alcohol).

Nagatsuka, 67, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Self Realization Temple, 900 2nd Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony evasion of a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety. Three automobiles were reported to be damaged or destroyed during the traffic pursuit.

Stelmach, 35, was cited and released on an active misdemeanor warrant at 8:29 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Oceanside Transit Center at 300 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:31 a.m. on Feb. 20 at 1800 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported a damaged gray four-door sedan ($10,000).

Leyva, 22, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 600 Sonrisa Street, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Miller, 25, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor presenting a false identity to a peace officer and disorderly conduct/under the influence of drugs. The report also indicated the suspect had stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sunderlin, 56, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 100 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Ives, 59, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Youth for Christ at 9300 Fuerte Drive, La Mesa, and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor dispensing dangerous drugs/devices.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 10:41 a.m. on Feb. 20 at 100 Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen ring ($5,000), two watches ($13,000), silver ($10,000), miscellaneous household goods ($2,000), a safe ($2,000) and damage to a single-family home ($2,000).

Almarez, 40, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:57 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 400 North Hale Avenue, Escondido.

Ramirez, 42, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:57 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 400 North Hale Avenue, Escondido.

Solorio, 29, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:57 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 400 North Hale Avenue, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:44 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 3400 Via Mercato, Carlsbad. One license plate was recovered.

Grubbs, 65, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 800 3rd Street, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility for felony commercial burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary in progress at 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 4500 Vista De La Patria, Del Mar. The female victim reported stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($6,000) and damaged miscellaneous goods ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 6:46 a.m. on Feb. 21 at 3200 Lone Hill Lane, Encinitas.

A subject stop at 8:02 a.m. on Feb. 21 at 600 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, resulted in five individuals being arrested for curfew. The identities of these individuals remain confidential.

Lopez, 33, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 21 at 900 Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 11:17 a.m. on Feb. 21 at 2300 Carol View Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported a damaged car window ($430).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:41 p.m. on Feb. 21 at 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen currency ($5,000).

Mena, 53, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:14 p.m. on Feb. 21 at 1800 South Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 2:52 p.m. on Feb. 21 at 800 Del Rigo Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for indecent exposure at 12:44 a.m. on Feb. 22 at 1400 Caminito Septimo, Encinitas.

Morris, 43, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:12 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Encinitas Transit Center, East D Street, Encinitas, for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 1000 Bonita Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 4:18 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 300 Carmel Creeper Place, Encinitas. The female victim reported damage to a white four-door sedan ($200) and damage to a blue four-door sedan ($200).

Holmes, 34, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Swami’s Beach, 1200 South Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of a peace officer/emergency medicine technician, willful cruelty to a child and disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 23 at 200 24th Street, Del Mar. The male and female victims reported a stolen white Defender 130 sedan ($90,000) and stolen credit cards.

Huff, 21, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:13 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Oceanside Blvd and Vine Street, Oceanside.

Farias, 25, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Pier View Way and North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Center for a felony probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:05 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Total Wine & More, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen liquor ($1,018) and miscellaneous consumable goods ($6.81).

Saia, 32, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. on Feb. 23 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility for felony use/under the influence of a controlled substance and obstruction/resistance of an executive officer with a minor injury.

Orlando, 32, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Hymettus Avenue and Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Barker, 43, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. on Feb. 24 at the Camp Pendleton Main Gate at 20200 Vandergrift Blvd, Oceanside, and booked into Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a missing person at 7:55 a.m. on Feb. 24 at 900 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim is 73 years old.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 7:42 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Viewpoint Park, East D Street, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen items such as a black Kate Spade Hudson Large Backpack ($170), currency ($1,400), Citi Bank credit cards, two identification cards or documents ($142), silver or aluminum/pink Burberry BE 3121 sunglasses ($175), beige 44mm SE Apple Watch ($230), and white Apple AirPods second generation ($260).

Nagley, 38, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. on Feb. 24 at South Highway 101 and Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 12:18 p.m. on Feb. 24 at 7-Eleven, 2200 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 1:56 p.m. on Feb. 25 at 3800 Megan Lane, Encinitas. The male and female victims reported a damaged safe ($2,500) and damaged miscellaneous goods ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary in process at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24 at 1200 Summit Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported stolen currency ($100).

Gonzalez, 32, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 24 at 100 West D Street, Encinitas, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Clark, 37, was cited and released at 9:29 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Requeza Street and Beach Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sholey, 30, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 25 at 800 South Coast Highway 101 and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (drugs with alcohol).

