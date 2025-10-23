San Diego Film Festival wraps five days of premieres, tributes and stars

SAN DIEGO — The 24th annual San Diego International Film Festival wrapped up Sunday, celebrating five days of red carpets, premieres, tributes and honors that brought Hollywood stars and global cinema to North County.

This year, the festival, hosted by the nonprofit San Diego Film Foundation and held Oct. 15-19, screened 108 films from 29 countries, including 24 world premieres, alongside major studio releases and smaller, independent features.

This year’s theme, “Where Culture, Coast and Cinema Collide,” supported the event’s mission to showcase diverse storytelling and international voices.

BAFTA and Emmy-winning actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, received the Gregory Peck Award for Cinematic Excellence at the festival’s annual Night of the Stars Tribute on Oct. 16 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The award, presented by Variety in partnership with the Peck family, recognizes artists whose careers reflect outstanding contributions to cinema. Hamill’s most recent work includes “The Life of Chuck,” which won the Audience Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and he will voice the Flying Dutchman in Paramount’s upcoming “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.”

Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”) was honored with the Visionary Impact Award, John Magaro (“September 5,” “The Mastermind,” “KÖLN 75″) received the Virtuoso Award, and Joe Manganiello (“Magic Mike,” “Nonnas”) was recognized with the Spotlight Award.

“The San Diego International Film Festival is more than just a film festival — it’s a cultural experience,” said Tonya Mantooth, CEO and artistic director of the San Diego International Film Festival. “Each year in San Diego, we unite storytellers, changemakers, and film lovers for a celebration of diverse voices, bold perspectives, and films that spark empathy and conversation.”

The festival opened with Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. The closing night film, “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” brought Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor and Josh Brolin to the screen in a high-energy finale.

Other gala presentations included Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet,” Hikari’s “Rental Family” with Brendan Fraser, and “Omaha” by Cole Webley, starring Magaro. International and documentary standouts included “Room to Move,” a poetic exploration of neurodivergence produced in collaboration with La Jolla Playhouse, and “Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution” from the United Kingdom.

The festival’s signature Party with a Purpose returned to the Belly Up Tavern with live music from The Mustache Bash Band, raising funds for the nonprofit’s FOCUS on Impact Education Program. On Sunday, the festival paired cuisine-themed films with chef tastings and local wine selections at a La Jolla movie theater.

This year, the film festival expanded its partnerships with organizations including Variety, La Jolla Playhouse, the House of Pacific Relations and the Women’s Museum of California.

Panel discussions throughout the festival examined emerging trends shaping the entertainment industry, from the creative and ethical implications of artificial intelligence to the evolving role of showrunners in television production. In celebration of the House of Pacific Relations’ 90th anniversary, the festival showcased a curated selection of international films promoting cross-cultural understanding.

Industry leaders also shared insights on women’s representation and leadership in film, and explored how digital platforms and social media are transforming how stories are told and how audiences are engaged.

A new Women’s Film Series, presented in partnership with the Women’s Museum of California, featured seven female-directed films that amplify diverse perspectives in cinema.

For more information or to purchase tickets for future events, visit sdfilmfest.com.