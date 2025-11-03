Who’s News: 11/7/25

FALL FEST

Pacific Ridge School, a private, college prep school in Carlsbad, celebrated its annual Fall Fest on Oct. 25 with over 45 student-led groups and clubs hosting interactive booths and activities. The festival raised over $9,500 to support student-led causes, including Paws of Love, which raises awareness for pet adoption; Becas Nonulaco, which supports education for students in El Salvador; Sea, Safe, Surf, which raises awareness for ocean conservation and marine ecosystem protection; AIMEdu, which supports student mental health and wellness; and PRS Prosthetics, which produces affordable, functional prosthetic limbs for those in need.

HAUNTED HOUSE

The Grauer School, a private school in Encinitas, recently hosted a spooky Haunted House fundraiser designed and performed by students from the leadership and theatre classes.

SCHOOL NEWSPAPER

Tony Shen of San Diego has been named assistant news editor for The Muhlenberg Weekly, the official, student-run newspaper at Muhlenburg College in Pennsylvania.

COLLEGE GRADUATE

Samarah Martinez of Oceanside graduated over the summer from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

TOP COLLEGES

The Aspen Institute has named MiraCosta College in Oceanside as one of 200 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s premier recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges. Colleges were selected based on student outcomes data, including retention, completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment rates.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

The Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito recently assembled and delivered 30 school supply kits to children at Encinitas Head Start. The kits included pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, stickers, and a mini coloring book.

PROFESSOR GRANT

Scripps Research associate professor Giordano Lippi has been awarded a $4 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to develop a novel platform that could restore healthy gene function in neurodevelopmental disorders caused by haploinsufficiency. Over the next three years, Lippi will collaborate with co-investigators Gene Yeo and Olivia Kim McManus from UC San Diego to build a system that identifies and corrects this faulty gene expression in brain cells.

CALSAVERS CHAMPION

CalSavers and State Treasurer Fiona Ma selected Wicker Law Group in Escondido as a “CalSavers Champion” and will present a $500 award to the firm for taking early action to facilitate the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program.

NEW OFFICE

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., a national financial services firm with $1.64 trillion in client assets and over 8,800 financial advisors, recently opened a newly reconstructed office at 5800 Armada Drive, Suite 100 in Carlsbad as part of an effort to invest in San Diego and the West Coast. JP Witkop leads the new office.

NEW STORES

The Forum Carlsbad recently welcomed two new tenants: Tecovas, a western-wear brand, and Abercrombie & Fitch, an American lifestyle clothing brand.

HR PROPOSAL

The City of Oceanside seeks proposals from a highly qualified firm for third-party workers’ compensation claims administration (TPA) services for the city’s Self-Insured Workers’ Compensation Program. The TPA will assist the city’s Risk Management Division to maintain a cost-effective workers’ comp program. Proposals must be received by Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. The submittal should be delivered to: City of Oceanside, Risk Management Division, Attention: Rhea Prenatt, Risk Manager, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054