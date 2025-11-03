Remembering the life and lessons of Rosemarie Litoff

Reverse mortgage specialist Rosemarie Litoff died two weeks ago at 76.

With 12 years of experience as a marketing professional, Rosemarie understood how to communicate effectively, seemingly knew the whole world, and actively stayed in touch with each person individually.

At a time when everyone claims to be an expert in mortgage financing, it was refreshing to know someone who actually understood what she was talking about without having to check with supervisors for an answer constantly.

She’d also call me regularly for business advice, always asking about my family and swapping bad jokes.

This past Saturday, she (posthumously) published her first book: a manual for widows suddenly dealing with mortgages and finances. Having been widowed herself 30 years ago, she knew what it was like to be in their shoes and wanted to share.

Generously sharing time and talent was what this great lady was about, always seeking opportunities to expand her personal and professional network.

“You never know who can refer a piece of business to you,” she’d tell me, adding, “If I’m not scattering seeds today, I’m not growing my business tomorrow.”

We can all learn from Rosemarie, who never forgot the importance of nonstop messaging and visibility. When she wasn’t giving seminars to senior citizens, this indefatigable woman attended multiple weekly networking meetings or actively participated in her religious community.

She understood her audience, handing out telephone-shaped stress relievers. She maintained an active website, created dozens of videos, and effectively utilized social media, direct mail, and collateral.

Rosemarie consistently provided high-quality information, enabling her clients to make well-informed decisions about refinancing or purchasing a home. She’d been screwed financially in the past and swore she wouldn’t let it happen to anyone in her extended professional or personal circles.

Her legacy is simple: have a moral compass and maintain your ethics. I use her as a role model, recognizing that she never stopped learning and always willingly shared her knowledge with everyone.

As one of fewer than 200 certified reverse mortgage professionals in the US, she worked hard but never lost perspective or her faith in humanity.

Rosemarie was my client, advisor, and friend. She could take a joke, appreciated the absurdities of life, and knew when to share a smile or a shoulder to cry on.

I shall miss her greatly.

Hug those you care for. Remember that life is short.