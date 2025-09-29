Who’s News: 10/3/25

TECHNICIAN GRANT

Over the summer, students in the Engineering Technician Training program at MiraCosta College had their $7,000 tuition paid through a grant from the SEMI Foundation, which supports the semiconductor industry. The 15 students also received $500 to pay for the cost of their capstone project, $1,000 to pay for necessities that would help them get a job, and another $1,000 for completing the intensive four-month program.

SCIENCE BUILDING

Cal State San Marcos received a $10 million gift from Hunter Industries to support the construction of the university’s new Integrated Science and Engineering Building. The building will be named in honor of Hunter Industries, which is a San Marcos-based leading global manufacturer of products for landscape irrigation and lighting, dispensing technologies, and custom manufacturing. Construction on the building began in July and is expected to open for students by fall 2027.

BEST CAREGIVER

Natasha Thibodeau of Carlsbad was named a regional best caregiver of the year by BrightStar Care, a leading franchiser of home care services providing premium home health care and medical staffing. Thibodeau and the other seven regional winners will each receive $5,000 in recognition of their attentive care.

SENIOR AID

The Escondido Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, awarded $203,000 to nine local nonprofits at its Annual Grants Award Celebration on Sept. 25 at Orfila Vineyard and Winery: Assistance League of Inland North County for Project Seniors; California Center for the Arts Escondido Theatricals for “Uniendo: Intergenerational Storytelling”; Hope Through Housing Foundation for Connections to Care Escondido; Jewish Family Services of San Diego for Transportation on the Go; Mama’s Kitchen for its senior nutrition program in Escondido; Meals on Wheels San Diego County for its senior meal and delivery support services; TrueCare for transportation and telehealth services; Silver Age Yoga Community Outreach for its free yoga program for seniors; and The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank for its senior food program in Escondido.

ASSISTING HANDS

Jodi Morris has joined Assisting Hands of Carlsbad as the community liaison and lead caregiver. She will be responsible for building relationships with community referral partners such as skilled nursing facilities, aging life specialists and hospice organizations, among others.

MOTHER-DAUGHTER BOOK

A local mother and daughter duo in Cardiff has published a new book, “Angelic Star Connections.” Sarah Turitto wrote the book under the pen name Tien Starling, while her daughter, Alyssa Turitto, edited the book and helped design the cover. According to the author, the book explores connections between the celestial realm of astrological wisdom and angelic insights. She also offers Angel Card & Astrology Readings, Astro-Star sets, and a variety of other products and services through her website at tienstarling.com.

GALACTICOASTER

Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad has announced its brand new, space-themed indoor rollercoaster, “Galacticoaster,” will open in early 2026. The track is being installed in Fun Town and will be built inside a 30,000-square-foot building that stands over 30 feet high.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

MiraCosta College theater professor Tracy Williams was honored with the Kathy Brombacher Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oceanside Theatre Company Gala in recognition of her decades-long contributions to theater, education, community and belief in the power of the arts to transform lives. Beyond the classroom, Williams played a pivotal role in founding the Oceanside Theatre Company and the Southwest Shakespeare Company in Arizona.