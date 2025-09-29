Carmel Valley’s Schauffele shines, but US falls short at rowdy Ryder Cup

Bethpage didn’t turn into a bout of pugilism with Bob Barker or a showdown with Shooter McGavin, but this weekend’s Ryder Cup felt more Happy Gilmore than PGA Tour.

Expletives rained down on Rory McIlroy of Team Europe as Heather McMahan, the PGA of America’s first-tee emcee, stepped down after leading an “F—you Rory” chant Saturday.

At times, the normally rowdy Ryder Cup crowd turned the tournament into a spectacle of antagonism more familiar to the Daytona 500 or a Santa Claus sighting at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, with two fans ejected from the crowd.

“I don’t mind them having a go at us. That’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is,” McIlroy said following his Saturday match. “Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”

In July, Stefan Schauffele, longtime San Diego golf coach and father of Carmel Valley’s Xander Schauffele, called the Ryder Cup “unwatchable” and said he would boycott the event in an interview with The Times of London. He cited a 2021 incident at Whistling Straits when fans targeted Irish golfer Shane Lowry’s wife with harassment.

“I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in New York,” Stefan Schauffele said. “I was there when they called Shane Lowry’s wife a [expletive] in front of him.”

While his father opted not to watch, Xander Schauffele took to the course for Team USA for the third time in his professional career, despite missing the Procore Championship in Napa earlier in the month — the unofficial tune-up event for the Ryder Cup — to be home for the birth of his newborn son.

“His name is Victor – that’s my middle name, and no, I didn’t name him after Viktor Hovland,” Schauffele said with a laugh. “I was Victor long before Viktor was born. It’s been awesome learning what it’s like to be a dad, and I miss him a bunch.”

Schauffele delivered a solid performance for Team USA, defeating Jon Rahm 4&3 and helping ignite a rally during Sunday’s singles session.

Despite his efforts, Europe held on to win 15-13, with Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry securing the decisive points, claiming back-to-back Ryder Cup victories and reinforcing their dominance on the international stage.

Schauffele earned 3 points in 4 matches for Team USA, going 2-for-2 in four-ball and adding a point in foursomes.

The standout moment came Saturday during the four-ball session, when he drained a 41-foot eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.

“It’s rare to wear a win and loss with your team [in golf],” Schauffele said. “Nothing feels worse than letting your teammates down and we get to feel that once a year. At the same time, nothing’s better than celebrating with your teammates when you are able to clip a win.”

Schauffele previously represented Team USA in both the 2021 and 2023 Ryder Cups.

“Having music blaring as loud as possible; having fans stomping the bleachers; people chanting your name is new. It’s something I don’t take for granted,” he said. “There is nothing as warm and fuzzy as winning one of these things.”

For the first time in tournament history, U.S. players are being paid for their participation, with each member receiving $300,000–$500,000 — the bulk of which is designated for charity, and the remainder serving as a personal stipend. Schauffele said he will donate his entire share.

“That’s my plan,” he said. “Being a product of the PGA Tour – if there is one thing besides competing at a high level it has taught me, it’s to have a positive impact on the areas you are in, and I don’t see why this would be any different. It is something that will selfishly make me feel good about what I do.”

Schauffele, 31, turned professional in 2015 after setting scoring records at SDSU, including the lowest tournament score against par (−17) and the lowest career scoring average (71.50). Since then, he has earned multiple PGA Tour victories, including the Tour Championship, and recorded top finishes in majors like the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.