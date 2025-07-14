Who’s News: 7/11/25

COLLEGE GRADUATE

Paige Kroyer Estes of Carlsbad graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Asian Studies and Biology from Furman University in South Carolina.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Hanezu Chikada of Carlsbad made the spring president’s list at Dean College in Massachusetts.

HONOR ROLL

Luke Grant of San Diego was named to the spring honor roll at Rhodes College in Tennessee.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective universities: Taliah McKinnon of Escondido at Aurora University in Illinois, and Kierstin Remensperger of San Diego and Presley Marvil of San Marcos at the University of Arkansas.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

The following students made the spring dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus: Vivian Addeo, Ekaterina Gibbons and Ryan Rodriguez of San Diego; Benjamin Bingham of Rancho Santa Fe; Alexander Goodson, Mildred Levey-Garcia and Kelly Toki of Carlsbad; Anastasia Horning, Dwight Leiva Marin, Jessel Paredes-Roberts, Alexis Russell, Alejandro Salado and Rachel Standish of San Marcos; Jose Banda, Lajanelle Caldera, Madalynne Gonzalez, Dylan Heyer, Charles London, Susana Rios, Natalia Santacruz, Aidan Siley and Lorenzo Earl of Vista; and David Aguirre Martinez, Mario Alba, Andres Alvarado, Johnathon Barnes, Tramaine Brown, Giovanny Calderon, Edward Calderon, James Coleman, Marlon Davidson, Christopher Granados, Timothy Gregg, Manuel Guerrero, Aaron Hernandez, Fiona Holland, Derek Jonese, Andrew Kelley, Julio Martinez, Omar Martinez, Christopher Meluso, Christopher Mendoza, Randall Miks, Deyanira Montanez Gutierrez, Abigail Ortega Gomez, Adam Phillips, Albert Prado, Xavier Roberto, Eden Sadler, Dominic Santos, Cory Seibel, Darren Singletery, Adelyn Townson, Michael Watts, Steven Wolters and Jeremy Steele of Oceanside.

SOLANA BEACH SCHOLARSHIPS

The Friends of the Solana Beach Library Board of Directors awarded 11 $1,000 scholarships to the following students: Allisa Berber of Torrey Pines High School, who will attend CSU Northridge; Jorge de la O of Torrey Pines High School, who will attend MiraCosta College; Ezekiel Grove of Santa Fe Christian High School, who will attend Salt Lake Technical College; Ellie Kuehnert of Torrey Pines High School, who will attend Baylor University; Karen Martinez Flores of San Dieguito Academy, who will attend CSU San Marcos; Nataly Medina, who will continue at San Diego State University; Marcos Ramirez of Torrey Pines High School, who will attend UC San Diego; Julia Snider of San Dieguito Academy, who will attend UC Santa Barbara; Ximena Yanez of San Dieguito Academy, who will attend Lehigh University; Kendall Yee of Canyon Crest Academy, who will attend San Diego State University; Angelly Zepeda of San Dieguito Academy, who will attend Barnard College.

CARLSBAD SCHOLARSHIPS

The Carlsbad Educational Foundation awarded 15 high school seniors from Carlsbad Unified School District with scholarships: $10,000 to Sophia Gocan of Sage Creek High School and Marianthe Dresios and Zaiden Dee of Carlsbad High School; $6,000 to Vassilios Dresios of Carlsbad High School; $5,000 to Demetrios Dresios of Carlsbad High School; $4,000 to Alex Le Moigne of Carlsbad High School; $2,500 to Divya Sharma, Jacob Dougherty, Imane Elidrissi, Erin O’Malley and Michela Miracco of Sage Creek High School; and $2,500 to Meera Mor, Alessandra Anghera, Kendra Ammon and Luke Maland of Carlsbad High School.

HABITAT RESTORATION

AP Environmental Science students from Escondido, San Pasqual and Orange Glen High Schools completed The Escondido Creek Conservancy’s High School Habitat Restoration Field Trip Program, funded by the NOAA Planet Stewards Grant Program.

These students traveled to Mountain Meadow Preserve last fall, where they planted 125 native coastal sage scrub plants below the conservancy’s outdoor classroom.

Total carbon sequestration measured was 38,849.66 grams (38.85 kg), averaging 377.18 grams per plant, meaning that the habitat is already fighting climate change by removing nearly 39 kilograms of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

OMNI CHEF

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is celebrating Executive Chef Emily Brubaker’s win on NBC’s “Yes! Chef” competition series, where she earned the top title and $250,000 prize, judged by co-hosts and culinary icons Martha Stewart and Jose Andres.

Brubaker is a native of Carlsbad who oversees the culinary vision for the resort, which includes more than seven onsite dining outlets and 100 employees.

CHIEF OF DEVELOPMENT

TERI Campus of Life has named Encinitas resident Jamie Cali as its new chief development officer. Cali is known for her heart-first approach and deep empathy for the communities she serves.

FRANCO’S FLOWERS

The Assistance League of Rancho Dieguito recently honored Franco’s Flowers for its contribution to the league’s long-standing program, “Flowers for You,” which arranges flowers and delivers them to senior facilities in the Encinitas area. The business is located on the corner of Saxony Road and Leucadia Boulevard.

BUS OPERATIONS

The North County Transit District recently assumed direct management of its bus operations, welcoming nearly 450 previously contracted employees. The agency considers the move a major milestone.

BOND OVERSIGHT

The MiraCosta Community College District Board of Trustees is seeking a qualified individual to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee as the bonafide taxpayers association representative for the Measure MM college facilities bond program. Completed applications should be received by 4 p.m. Aug. 22 to Melanie Haynie, Administrative Services, MiraCosta Community College District, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, or via email at [email protected].