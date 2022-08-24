Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items

ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables.

Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The 29-year-old male victim reported $41,500 worth of stolen belongings, including clothing, furniture, U.S. currency, tools, and video games, along with the trailer itself.

Flihan was charged with possession of a stolen vessel, along with felony vehicle theft. The suspect was recently released on bond with a future court date on Aug. 24 in Vista Superior Court, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Weekly Crime Reports

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 8:31 a.m. on August 10 at 100 N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found substances include four unspecified drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 1:58 p.m. on August 10 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 22, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($1,834).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:03 p.m. on August 10 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim reported stolen miscellaneous music equipment ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 6:16 p.m. on August 10 at Rubenstein Av, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 38, reported stolen 16 power tools ($3,250).

D. Miranda, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 1:00 p.m. on August 10 at S Tremont St, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 3:09 p.m. on August 10 at Park Dale Ln, Encinitas. The male victim, 67, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

R. Jones, 45, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. on August 10 at S Tremont St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:00 a.m. on August 10 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The victims, a commercial contracting service, and a woman, 24, reported stolen a computer ($900), miscellaneous audio and video equipment ($25), miscellaneous computer equipment ($150), a backpack ($50), an electronic component ($100), a wallet ($150), credit cards ($0), and intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (hot prowl- residential) at 11:13 p.m. on August 11 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victims, 41 and 61, reported no stolen items.

K. Schwindt, 49, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. on August 11 at La Costa Av, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, occupying property without owner’s consent, and being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 1:55 p.m. on August 11 at Union St, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen a white car ($35,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 9:03 p.m. on August 11 at Arroyo Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported an apparent minor injury.

A. Chapas, 57, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:38 p.m. on August 11 at Orpheus Av, Encinitas.

J. Choukri, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substances at 3:06 a.m. on August 11 at Leucadia Blvd & Orpheus Av, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 10:41 p.m. on August 12 at Montgomery Av, Encinitas. The missing individual is a 39-year-old female.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 8:26 p.m. on August 12 at Plato Pl, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported damaged a structure ($1,500) and miscellaneous clothing ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) at 9:58 p.m. on August 12 at W D St, Union Bank, Encinitas. The two victims (confidential) both reported apparent minor injuries.

W. Perez, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substances at 9:07 p.m. on August 12 at La Costa Av, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:11 p.m. on August 12 at Edinburg Av, Encinitas. The found property includes a gray/red bicycle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:57 p.m. on August 12 at Portola Rd, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported stolen a purse ($2000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 5:22 a.m. on August 12 at Stratford Ct, Del Mar. The female victim, 25, reported stolen a purse ($30), miscellaneous music equipment ($300), sunglasses ($140), a wallet ($200), an identification card/document ($25), and credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle at 3:47 a.m. on August 12 at Avenida De Las Adelsas, Encinitas. The recovered vehicle is a white pickup truck (stolen in other jurisdictions).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:54 p.m. on August 13 at Neptune Av, Grandview Beach. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a black sedan (4-door, automobile) ($30,000).

N. Isac, 28, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on August 13 at Glen Arbor Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor being under the influence of controlled substances.

A. Terrazas, 49, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 8:24 a.m. on August 13 at Industry St, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 1:19 p.m. on August 13 at Pacific Av, Solana Beach. The female victim, 62, reported stolen a white sedan (4-door, automobile) ($1,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 1:16 p.m. on August 13 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim reported stolen miscellaneous audio/video items ($90), and two bags ($26).

M. Cecil, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 9:20 a.m. on August 13 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

M. Cadillo, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 8:40 a.m. on August 13 at Industry St, Oceanside. D. Salazar, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances at 8:50 a.m. on August 13 at Industry St, Oceanside.

E. Merritt, 29, was arrested at 6:19 a.m. on August 13 at Bulrush Lane, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances without prescription, felony bench warrant, and felony on another agency’s warrant.

L. Lytle, 62, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substances at 2:10 a.m. on August 13 at Plato Pl, Encinitas.

J. Kerr, 57, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. on August 14 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor being under the influence of controlled substances, and obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 4:21 p.m. on August 14 at Pacific Av, Solana Beach. The missing individual is a 21 year old female.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony battery at 1:33 a.m. on August 14 at Chesterfield Dr, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 32, reported possible internal injuries.

B. Koss, 36, was arrested at 6:00 p.m. on August 14 at W B St, Moonlight Beach, Encinitas, for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 3:57 p.m. on August 14 at N Coast Highway 101/Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 1:36 p.m. on August 14 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The lost property includes a red iPhone XR ($500).

M. Mills, 52, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. on August 14 at Wb Interstate 8, Bp, Pine Valley, and booked at Las Colinas Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license, and DUI (drug).

S. Szabo, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:35 p.m. on August 15 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop Nb 5, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:15 a.m. on August 15 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The victim (confidential) reported stolen a bicycle ($2,000), a hat ($50), and a lock ($40).

E. Arias, 37, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. on August 15 at Requeza St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor being under the influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:15 p.m. on August 15 at 200 15th St, Del Mar. The male victim, 47, reported stolen a bicycle ($1,303).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at 11:16 p.m. on August 15 at Liverpool Dr/Montgomery Av, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 8:08 p.m. on August 15 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim reported stolen miscellaneous items ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:14 p.m. on August 15 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 48, reported stolen a cell phone ($100) and credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor indecent exposure at 9:04 p.m. on August 16 at Gardendale Rd/Hilltop Ln, Encinitas. The victim is a 42 year old female.

C. Yang, 23, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of selling liquor to a minor at 9:09 p.m. on August 16 at West D St, Encinitas.

G. Mills, 62, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on August 16 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). The male victim, 54, reported no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:57 p.m. on August 17 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property is unknown.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:59 a.m. on August 17 at San Mario Dr, Solana Beach. The female victim, 24, reported stolen two electronic notebooks ($3,800), a backpack ($128), miscellaneous audio/video equipment ($200), miscellaneous jewelry ($1,500), a duffle bag ($500), shoes ($75), sunglasses ($100), miscellaneous clothing ($128), and other miscellaneous items ($1,160).

