Weekly Crime Reports – Encinitas

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Robin Stone, 38, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Aug. 30 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach and was booked at 12:33 p.m. in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of likely to cause harm/death of a dependent adult and felony residential burglary. The victim, 76, reported a minor injury and lost $50 but later found it.

Deputy Jason Reed responded to a call for a felony commercial burglary at 10:18 a.m. Aug. 30 at Lobster West at 700 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Two victims, the store and a male, 39, reported a stolen cash register ($300), $150 in cash and a lock ($75).

Deputy James Planz responded to a call for an elderly adult abuse at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 30 at 1800 Forestdale Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 70, reported a minor injury to the deputy.

Deputy Nicholas Morgan responded to a felony residential burglary at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 30 at 400 4th St., Encinitas. A woman, 37, reported $600 with of items were stolen, including a backpack, speaker, three miscellaneous pieces of jewelry and a pair of shoes.

A woman, 48, reported a felony to get credit from others ID at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 30 at 1100 Laurel Cove Ln, Encinitas. The theft stole $345 from the victim’s credit card.

Deputy Ruddy Hernandez responded to a felony petty theft at 7:24 p.m. Aug. 30 at Calle De Sereno And Hygeia, Encinitas. Two victims reported $1,000 worth of automotive parts were stolen.

Deputy Frank Spinelli responded to a call for a felony residential burglary at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 30 at 2400 Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The victim, 44, reported a $9,000 black Canon camera stolen from her residence.

A resident 36, reported a felony assault with a deadly weapon at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 31 at 600 S Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The victim suffered an apparent minor injury.

Deputy Samuel Thatcher responded to a felony vehicle burglary at 12:56 p.m. Aug. 31 at 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 34, claimed 10 miscellaneous tools were stolen valued at $537.

A resident, 68, reported a felony grand theft at 2:33 p.m. Aug. 31 at 100 Via Cantabria, Encinitas. The victim claimed $3,500 worth of miscellaneous automotive parts were stolen.

Deputy Christopher Olsen responded to a felony grand theft at 7:46 p.m. Aug. 31 at 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 29, claimed $1,789 of mostly Milwaukee brand power tools, hand saws and miscellaneous tools.

Eric Brown, 44, was arrested at 8:00 p.m. Aug. 31 at Camino Del Mar/11th St., Del Mar, and was booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public.

Jose Hernandez, 29, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas, and was booked in San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of carrying concealed lethal cutting instruments and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, according to Deputy Jeffery Houser.

Tom Rogers, 52, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Sept. 1 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. Rogers was cited and released at 1:30 a.m. on the same day on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputy Amber Sprague responded to a suspicious vehicle at 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 700 Blk S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, the stolen car belonged to a woman, 37, and the car was recovered locally.

A man, 59, reported a felony grand theft at 10:22 a.m. Sept. 1 at 2400 Caminito Ocean Cove, Encinitas. Deputy Jason Yunk found $3,000 worth of automotive parts were stolen.

Deputy Patricia Speakman responded to a call for felony residential burglary at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 1 at 300 Dublin Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 68, who reported stolen $522 worth of personal items stolen from his residency, including three credit cards, light blue wallet, identification card, black Apple speaker, keys and $45 in cash.

A man, 69, reported a felony grand theft at 4:03 p.m. Sept. 1 at 300 Santa Helena, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen a $500 miscellaneous motor vehicle part.

Deputy Dennis Thompson responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 1 at 1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas. The victim, 63, lost $2,500 worth of automotive parts.

Christopher Keegan, 55, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Sept. 1 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon and PRCS violation. The victim, 55, reported no injury to himself.

A man, 59, reported a felony grand theft at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 1 at 300 Sierra Ridge Drive, Encinitas. The victim lost $2,000 worth of automotive parts.

Deputy Jason Yunk responded to a call for a felony vehicle burglary at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 1 at 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 48, claimed two light green hand saws valued at $410 were stolen.

Deputy Gabrielle Demarsico responded to a call for felony fraud at 8:14 a.m. Sept. 1 at 200 Cerro St., Encinitas. The victim, 47, reported the thief used her access card information to steal $2,950.

Charlie’s Electric Bike store reported a felony grand theft at 4:18 p.m. Sept. 1 at 700 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The store lost a yellow Emoji bicycle valued at $2,350, according to Deputy Julie Quezada.

A man, 52, reported a felony grand theft at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 2 at 700 Fresca Court, Salona Beach. The victim lost a miscellaneous vehicle part valued at $500.

Mable’s reported petty theft at 12:58 p.m. Sept. 3 at 100 S. Cedros Ave., Encinitas. A bracelet, worth $50, was shoplifted from the store.

Michael Minutelli, 26, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Sept. 4 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas and was booked at 3:25 a.m. in Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor under the influence of drugs/alcohol in public.

A woman, 56, reported misdemeanor petty theft at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 4 at 1500 Calle Ryan, Encinitas. The victim reportedly lost two miscellaneous papers valued at $2 in the vehicle.

A woman, 82, reported a felony grand theft at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 4 at 1400 Caudor St., Encinitas. The victim claimed a miscellaneous vehicle part worth $4,960 was stolen.

Deputy Ryan Padilla responded to a call for a traffic stop at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 4 at southbound Interstate 5 at Via De La Valle, Encinitas. The officer stopped a person for felony possession of money from the sale of a controlled substance.

A woman, 19, reported misdemeanor vandalism at 6:45 p.m. Sept 4. at 400 Block 4th St., Encinitas. The victim’s black four-door sedan was damaged, and the total lost was $300.

A man, 55, reported a felony residential burglary at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 4 at 1700 Bella Laguna Court, Encinitas, according to Deputy Ruddy Hernandez. No other details were mentioned in the report.

Deputy Alexander Soliman responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 4 at 100 N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim was CVS Pharmacy. They claimed $1,000 worth of cosmetics were shoplifted.

A man, 61, reported a felony vehicle burglary at 1:51 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5600 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reportedly lost $400 and credit cards, according to Deputy Nicholas Morgan.

Nijiati Maimaitimiying is an intern for covering Encinitas crime.