Mail carriers honored for safe driving records

U.S. Postal Service mail carriers, from left, Stephanie Medina, Lydia Navarro and George Hill, got bragging rights for their decades of safe driving.

CARLSBAD — Safe driving pays off for eight Carlsbad-area mail carriers.

The carriers were recently presented with National Safety Council awards in recognition of their stellar safe driving records. The NSC’s Million Mile awards recognize drivers with 1 million miles of driving or 30 accumulated years driven without preventable incidents.

The eight carriers, five from the Carlsbad Main Post Office and three from the USPS La Costa Station, were presented with their Million Mile plaques during special recognition events at their respective work locations.

Among the honored carriers were:

Stephanie Medina – La Costa Station – 32 years of USPS service, all in Carlsbad

Lydia Navarro – Carlsbad Main – 32 years of USPS service, 28 at Carlsbad

George Hill – Carlsbad Main – 36 years of USPS service, 20 at Carlsbad

“We’re extremely proud of these dedicated carriers and the examples that they set,” said Carlsbad Post Office Supervisor Christina Hammond. “Their outstanding safety records—equivalent to a combined 240 years of accident-free driving–are incredible achievements and a tribute to their professionalism. The bottom line is that the safety of our employees, customers and the mail are our top priority.