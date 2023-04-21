Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for March 27 to April 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:54 a.m. on March 27 at Pacifica Plaza, Encinitas. The female victim, 69, reported stolen automotive supplies ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:55 a.m. on March 27 at Shadytree Lane, Encinitas. Sheriff’s deputies found miscellaneous ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:41 a.m. on March 27 at Cottage Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:55 a.m. on March 27 at North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported a stolen black E-bike ($2,000) and bicycle ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:15 a.m. on March 27 at Shadytree Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 57, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:47 a.m. on March 27 at Zarina Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 70, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Frost, 43, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. on March 28 at Sante Fe Drive, Encinitas and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Johnson, 49, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. on March 28 at East D Street, Encinitas Coaster Station, Encinitas and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 6:32 p.m. on March 28 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, famous footwear, reported stolen Nike shoes ($197).

Butts, 51, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. on March 28 at South Coast Highway 101, Swami’s Beach, Encinitas, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol.

Lightsey, 27, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on March 28 at North El Camino Real, Target, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 5:34 a.m. on March 29 at Villa de la Valle, Del Mar. Sheriff’s deputies found keys.

Lamonica, 45, was arrested at 6:56 a.m. on March 29 at Bonita Drive, Encinitas and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:57 a.m. on March 29 at Sun Valley Road, Solana Beach. The male victim, 37, reported a stolen purse ($100), bills and coins ($100), miscellaneous items ($400), and hat ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:28 a.m. on March 29 at Scarlett Way, Encinitas. Sheriff’s deputies found miscellaneous clothing and bills and coins.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:54 p.m. on March 29 at North Granados Avenue, Solana Beach.

Alvarez, 40, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. on March 29 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 12:59 a.m. on March 30 at South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 62, reported a stolen wallet and identification document.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 10:55 a.m. on March 30 at Linea del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 41, reported miscellaneous items ($800) and bills and coins ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 12:40 p.m. on March 30 at Forestdale Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 12:53 p.m. on March 30 at Longden Lane, Solana Beach. The female victim, 48, and male victim, 76, reported stolen bicycles ($1,500), miscellaneous tools ($1,300), and miscellaneous items ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person at 8:19 a.m. on March 31 at Villa Park Way, Diegueno Middle School.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person at 3:57 p.m. on March 31 at Tzena Way, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:29 p.m. on March 31 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas. The victim, REI, reported a stolen bicycle ($3,625).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 6:59 p.m. on March 31 at Kalamath Drive, Del Mar. The female victim, 57, reported stolen shoes ($357).

Cardenas, 20, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. on April 1 at Ida Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 4:47 a.m. on April 1 at South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, Barefoot Coffee Roaster, reported stolen liquor ($525).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 6:08 a.m. on April 1 at 4th Street, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 8:08 a.m. on April 1 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, Primos Mexican Food, Reported destroyed miscellaneous items ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:59 a.m. on April 1 at Playa Riviera Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 41, reported a stolen silver airstream ($60,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:38 p.m. on April 1 at West D Street, Encinitas. Sheriff’s deputies found keys and credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 12:49 p.m. on April 1 at Clear Valley Road, Encinitas. The victim, Vida Pacifica Community, reported a destroyed recreation center ($4,800) and miscellaneous furniture ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a runaway juvenile at 3:19 a.m. on April 2 at Via Terrassa, Encinitas.

Comito, 37, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. on April 2 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 11:15 a.m. on April 3 at East D Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, sustained apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:08 p.m. on April 3 at Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 59, reported 3 stolen pistols ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:57 p.m. on April 3 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, Bevmo, reported stolen liquor ($1,499).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 7:21 a.m. on April 4 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Hetzel, 35, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. on April 4 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony under another agency warrant

Hay, 30, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. on April 4 at Encinitas Boulevard, Days Inn, Encinitas for possessing controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:21 p.m. on April 4 at East Solana Circle, Solana Beach. Sheriff’s deputies found miscellaneous ammunition.

Kane, 40, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on April 3 at Hacienda Drive, Vista, for a miscellaneous citation and released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 2:12 p.m. on North El Camino Real, Target, Encinitas. The victim, Target, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,293).

Dupont, 35, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. on April 4 at Sycamore Avenue, Vista and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for resisting a peace officer and a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 12:06 p.m. on April 4 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported a destroyed automobile ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:40 p.m. on April 5 At South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Sheriff’s deputies found a wallet and bills and coins.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 1:10 p.m. on April 5 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:04 p.m. on April 5 at Emma Drive, Encinitas. Sheriff’s deputies found credit cards, a purse, and an ATM card.

Torres, 57, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. on April 6 at Saxony Road, Encinitas, for possessing controlled paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person at 2:07 p.m. on April 6 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for elder adult abuse at 11:38 a.m. on April 6 at Manchester Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 3:53 p.m. on April 6 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 20, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 9:07 a.m. on April 8 at Verbena Court, Encinitas. The victim, 28, reported a destroyed automobile ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 5:41 p.m. on April 7 at Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 1:28 p.m. on April 8 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 51, reported a destroyed automobile ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 11:51 a.m. on April 7 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The male victim, 64, reported stolen keys.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:34 a.m. on April 9 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Heulitt, 32, was arrested at 6:59 a.m. on April 9 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for possessing narcotic controlled substances.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information.