Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for April 11 to April 18 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:03 p.m. on April 11 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 52, reported damaged an automobile ($1000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:52 p.m. on April 11 at Meadow glen Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 73, reported stolen an ID card.

Chelsea Townsend, 40, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. on April 11 at Robley Place, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting peace officers, battery on a spouse, and violating domestic relations of a court order.

Tony Castro, 48, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. on April 11 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:44 a.m. on April 11 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 19, reported stolen two credit cards, an ID card ($38), three blankets ($60), cash ($100), three wallets ($375), an iPhone 8 ($500), and miscellaneous items ($3,600).

Joshua Creighton, 25, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. on April 11 at Cerro St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony possession of metal knuckles.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 7:07 p.m. on April 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer found miscellaneous prescriptions and non-prescription – antidepression and tranquilizer.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 3:11 a.m. on April 11 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 34, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,500).

Jeanu Azemi, 25, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on April 11 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Anthony Rodriguez, 36, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. on April 11 at North River Road, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Chelsea Townsend, 40, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. on April 12 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Trevor Peringer, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 1:24 p.m. on April 12 at North Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:18 a.m. on April 12 at Paseo De Las Flores, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 11:26 p.m. on April 12 at Ocean View Ave., Del Mar. The male victim, 57, reported stolen an Ebel watch ($4,000), miscellaneous jewelry ($2,5000), and earrings ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:35 a.m. on April 12 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a computer ($1), a music device ($2), two Cameras ($3), and Levis clothing ($10).

Jesse Sanders, 22, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on April 12 at South Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 2:25 p.m. on April 12 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two pairs of shoes ($187).

Stacey Eaton, 41, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. on April 12 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court and felony to cause harm to an elder adult.

Dylan Parks, 26, was arrested at 8 a.m. on April 13 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant and a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:44 a.m. on April 13 at Calle De Adele, Encinitas. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen ID card.

Rodrigo Gaerian, 33, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. on April 13 at Ocean Cove Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substance prescription, under the influence of controlled substances, and felony bringing controlled substances into prison.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor theft at 5:48 p.m. on April 13 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 26, reported stolen a credit card, keys ($1), an ID card ($25) and a purse ($40).

James Ceglia, 31, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. on April 13 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 9 p.m. on April 13 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen three liquors ($130).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:38 p.m. on April 13 at Villa Cardiff Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen an ID card ($25), cash ($200), an iPhone ($800), and a MacBook Air ($2,000).

Michael Dowe, 59, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:07 a.m. on April 14 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Kenneth Butts, 50, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. on April 14 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Joshua Hauck, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:47 a.m. on April 14 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

Amy Brownell, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:55 a.m. on April 14 at Town Center Drive, Encinitas. Eric Colon, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 7:55 a.m. on April 14 at Town Center Drive, Encinitas.

Douglas Revere, 49, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. on April 14 at Sharp Place, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and under the influence of controlled substances.

Victor Alva, 30, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. on April 14 at Sarasan, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:04 a.m. on April 14 at Montgomery Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen garden equipment ($4,662).

Tony Castro, 48, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. on April 15 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Richard Vanevery, 54, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on April 15 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Ruben Reyes, 37, and Michael Kortz, 40, were arrested at 12:57 a.m. on April 15 at Del La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Juan Garcia Soria, 35, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. on April 15 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:43 a.m. on April 15 at Star Jasmine Lane, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a gray four-door sedan ($24,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:46 a.m. on April 15 at Val Sereno Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen five credit cards, a wallet ($15), an ID card ($25), and cash ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 9:33 p.m. on April 15 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 51, reported stolen an iPhone 11 ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:48 p.m. on April 15 at Caminito Septimo, Encinitas. The male victim, 59, reported stolen a motorcycle ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1 p.m. on April 16 at Julita, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen a four-door sedan, that was recovered, keys ($50), a bag ($80), miscellaneous items ($350), and a purse ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 10:12 p.m. on April 16 at Village Park Way. The male victim, 37, reported stolen cash ($1) and cigarettes ($1).

Evan Shapiro, 23, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery at 11:15 a.m. on April 16 at Stratford Court, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 11:13 a.m. on April 17 at Aldersgate Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 23, and the female victim, 57, reported stolen a Super 37 bicycle ($1,495), cash ($20), and an ID card ($1).

Daniel Lofton, 25, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. on April 17 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Josue Gonzalez, 31, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. on April 17 at Leucadia, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Manuel Rivadeneyra, 46, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. on April 17 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Melissa Baliff, 38, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. on April 18 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances and shoplifting. The victim, a gas station, reported stolen miscellaneous food ($1).

