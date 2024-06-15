El Camino Creek ranks in problem solving world competition

CARLSBAD — El Camino Creek Elementary students recently ranked ninth overall in a problem-solving world finals tournament.

The team of fourth and fifth grade “Odyssey of the Mind” competitors, who call themselves The Very Imperfect Princesses, placed ninth in the World Finals in Ames, Iowa out of 57 teams representing 46 states and 10 countries in the division one classics category.

Under the direction of coaches David Keene and Stephanie Barnes, the team consisting of Aria Lopez, Lauren Hallam, Loretta Barnes, Nina Haase, Scarlett Moss, Sophie Keene and Sophie Richardson placed in the top 10 for their solution to a problem in division one.

This year’s Odyssey of the Mind World Finals featured more than 700 teams from around the world competing in the annual event.

The El Camino Creek team’s “problem” they selected was to adapt the theme of “Pride and Prejudice” into an 8-minute play with sets, script and props all created by the team of seven students.

The team was judged on overall quality of the presentation as well as various scoring and style elements. They also had to participate in a spontaneous problem that teams must solve on-the-spot using quick thinking, creativity, engineering and quick thinking.

The mission of Odyssey of the Mind, an international educational program, is to foster creativity and problem-solving skills in students from all over the world beginning in kindergarten through college.

One of the most important rules of Odyssey is that students must do all of the work — including building the sets, costumes and props for the skit — without any adult involvement. Any help from a teacher or coach deducts points from their final score.

The El Camino Creek team won first at the regional tournament at Moreno Valley High School and took second at the state championships on March 16, securing their qualification for the World Finals. This is the third year in a row that El Camino Creek has qualified a team for the World Finals, but this year’s is the first time sixth graders are not included.

The interest in the program is growing throughout the Encinitas Union School District. For the first time, Park Dale Lane Elementary fielded a team that competed at the regional tournament.