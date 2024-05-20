Who’s News: 5/24/24

MENTAL HEALTH

The Prebys Foundation invested $6 million in grants to 23 local organizations supporting mental and emotional well-being of youth and young adults within San Diego County. These recipients include ‘ataaxum Pomkwaan Inc., Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, Boys to Men Mentoring Network, California State San Marcos University Foundation, Champions for Health, Father Joe’s Villages, Girl Scouts San Diego, North County LGBTQ Resource Center and Rady Children’s Hospital, among others.

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from their respective institutions: Kai Haseyama of Encinitas from Westminster College in Pennsylvania; Ramy Saber of Carlsbad and Paul Yang and Devashree Buch of San Marcos from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the dean’s list at their respective institutions: Adam Walker of Oceanside at Ohio Wesleyan University; Shauna Trujillo of Oceanside at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky; and Noell Leone, Austin Mills and Yolanda Hill of Carlsbad, Angie Prado of Vista, and Trace Moreland, Robert Lesniak, Douglas Wantz, Brynn Savage and Chevon Baker of Oceanside at Southern New Hampshire University.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Maxwell McDaris, James Crockett, Anna Nesterenko and Stephanie Barneburg of Carlsbad; Miriam Hughes, Anna Martin, Nicholas Goyen, Chad Billings, Olivia Stone, McKenzie Atherton, Sarah Glauch, Lloyd Crabtree, Sophia Vieyra, Eva Barnhardt, Sean Imler, Jerome Cruz and Cassie Correnti of Oceanside; Hal Wilson and Jasmine Barnett of San Luis Rey; Jacqueline Uruchurtu, Daniel Morse, Keith Macaulay, Steven Epperson and Annamarie Holmes of San Marcos; Mechelle Head and Bransun Forgione of Vista; and Westin Erdman of Escondido.

ORTHODONTICS

Dr. Neelab Anwar and Dr. Cyrus Aghdam, a husband-and-wife, board-certified orthodontic team, purchased Baker Orthodontics in Escondido. Both orthodontists have donated over $60,000 in braces to kids in the Escondido and San Marcos communities who need help with costs through the Smiles Change Lives program.

WALMART RENOVATION

The Walmart store at 1330 E. Grand Ave. in Escondido is undergoing a major remodel project that includes a newly renovated pharmacy with a new private consultation room, an expanded online pickup and delivery department, a new community-focused mural and newly renovated restrooms.

NEW HIRE

The North County Transit District has hired Alex Denis to serve as the agency’s chief procurement officer.