Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from April 10 to April 14 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach.

Barker, 55, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:27 a.m. on April 10 at Carlsbad Village Railroad Station, 2700 State Street, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call at 12:46 p.m. on April 10 at 200 Jacob Lane, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:01 p.m. on April 10 at the Les Artistes Inn, 900 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim reported a stolen passport ($130), checkbook ($25), prescription drugs ($65), and miscellaneous goods ($7).

Rodriguez, 41, was cited and released on an active warrant on April 10 at 2:53 p.m. at 1900 Apple Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:50 p.m. on April 10 at 1700 Legaye Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen currency ($1,116).

Sanchez, 28, was cited and released at 4:41 p.m. on April 10 at the San Clemente Border Patrol Station for owning a firearm without a serial number.

Hansen, 37, was arrested at 6:08 a.m. on April 11 at 7-Eleven, 2200 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor user/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Cervantes, 31, was cited and released at 7:16 a.m. on April 11 at the Vista Transit Center, 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Keys were reported to be found at the scene.

Molnar, 26, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. on April 11 at 500 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($1,200).

Sauceda, 42, was cited and released at 7:59 a.m. on April 11 at 1500 East Vista Way, Vista, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Brick, 42, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:40 a.m. on April 11 at the Escondido Sprinter Station, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Cavalier, 40, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:00 a.m. on April 11 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Pleiss, 33, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on April 11 at the Vista Transit Center, 200 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:07 a.m. on April 11 at 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen license plate.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:44 p.m. on April 11 at 600 Manzanita Lane, Encinitas. A red/black Specialized Stumpjumper bicycle was reported to be found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a hit-and-run at 5:58 p.m. on April 11 at 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. One male victim was reported.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on April 12 at 1700 Village Run North, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen automobile ($2,000), a white /black Easton Ghost bat ($500), a JBL speaker ($200), and a notebook ($100).

Holder, 49, was cited and released at 8:49 a.m. on April 12 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Miller, 26, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:20 a.m. on April 12 at 2300 Morena Blvd, San Diego.

Mcgrew, 33, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:20 a.m. on April 12 at 2300 Morena Blvd, San Diego.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 9:47 a.m. on April 12 at 200 Carmelita Place, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen checks, which were then recovered.

Alvarez, 31, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. on April 12 at South Coast Highway and Stanley Street, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:31 p.m. on April 12 at 6800 Peach Tree Road, Carlsbad. Miscellaneous ammunition and firearm parts were reported to be found.

Piatek, 50, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:38 p.m. on April 12 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Lozano Enriquez, 23, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on April 12 at the San Clemente Border Patrol Station located on the I-5 Freeway and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony possession of heroin or cocaine over 40kg, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transport of a controlled substance, transport for sale of controlled substances between counties, conspiracy to commit crime and willful cruelty to a child with injury/death. A second anonymous arrestee was arrested for possession of heroin or cocaine over 40kg, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transport for sale of a controlled substance between counties, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance/fight at 10:40 p.m. on April 12 at 300 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Stockwell, 74, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. on April 13 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol). He was later released.

Sholey, 30, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 10:29 a.m. on April 13 at the Swami’s Beach parking lot, 1200 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:35 a.m. on April 13 at 700 Ocean Crest Road, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen set of keys ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:43 a.m. on April 13 at 1500 Summit Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen Apple MacBook computer ($1,000), stolen Apple Airpods ($120), stolen shoes ($60), and a purse ($200).

Camp, 52, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. on April 13 at Regent Gas Station, 700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:08 p.m. on April 13 at 1100 Evergreen Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen speaker ($150), miscellaneous clothing ($30), shoes ($130), and bag ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:19 p.m. on April 13 at 6000 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($36,350).

Velasquez, 41, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. on April 13 at Via Cantebria and Via Montecito, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 10:20 a.m. on April 14 at 1000 America Way, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($1,000), jewelry, shoes, and a kitchen appliance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:06 p.m. on April 14 at 1500 Calle Ryan, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Morales, 39, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. on April 14 at 1000 Evergreen Drive, Encinitas, for a misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Oneil, 32, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. on April 14 at 7-Eleven, 100 West D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 11:16 p.m. on April 14 at Kraken Bar, 2500 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Check out previous Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here or visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.