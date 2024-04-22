Who’s News: 4/26/24

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its final Rising Star of the Month program for the 2023-2024 school year on April 10, honoring the following students: Angela Aguirre of Canyon Crest Academy, Jina Moon of La Costa Canyon High School, Blake Harris of San Dieguito High School Academy, Kaede Ward of Sunset High School and Marley Wexler of Torrey Pines High School.

NEW DEAN

The Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has hired Patrizia Zary as the private school’s new dean of academics.

HONOR SOCIETY

Chloe Roehr of Escondido and Hannah Larson of San Marcos are two of 43 students selected to be inducted into the Epsilon Kappa Epsilon (EKE) honor society at Biola University.

ALUMNI AWARD

The Cal State San Marcos Alumni Association has received the 2024 Alumni Association Inclusive Excellence Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The award honors alumni associations’ pioneering programs, culture and initiatives that encourage and support diversity, inclusion and a sense of belonging for all alumni, irrespective of racial or ethnic background, sexual or gender identity, religion, socio-economic status, world view and beyond.

DIVERSITY AWARD

MiraCosta College part-time faculty member Edwina Williams earned the 2024 Regina Stanback Stroud Diversity Award from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges. The award celebrates faculty members who significantly contribute to fostering intercultural harmony, equity and diversity across their campuses.

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Maia Nilsson of San Marcos received the Kristine M. Bartanen Ensemble Award, presented to an individual or group who emulates the true spirit of collaboration, from the University of Puget Sound in Washington.

TOP HOSPITAL

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas has been named among the top 100 hospitals in the nation based on a study by health care technology and services platform PINC AI.

ENDANGERED TROUT

The California Fish and Game Commission unanimously approved adding the Southern California steelhead trout as endangered under the California Endangered Species Act.

SENIOR PIES

The Grauer School’s senior class of 2024 raised $311 at their annual “Pie A Senior” fundraiser on March 22 where they sold whipped cream pies to any students wanting to pie a senior in the face. The funds will be used for their Disneyland Grad Nite trip.

BASKETBALL COACH

Renee Jimenez has stepped down as the head coach of the Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team and has agreed to accept the same position at NCAA Division I UC Santa Barbara. She received her fourth career CCAA Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year this year – her third as CSUSM’s head coach.

SPECIAL DISTRICTS WEEK

The Vista Irrigation District is encouraging its customers to be civically engaged in their communities and local government during Special Districts Week from May 19 to May 25.

BACK PAIN RELIEF

Scripps Clinic Jefferson in Oceanside recently introduced a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that provides a new alternative to back pain relief. Called basivertebral nerve ablation (BVN ablation for short), the procedure involves a surgeon inserting an instrument into the vertebrae and essentially burning away the pain-transmitting nerves within the spine.

REVOLUTIONARY DAUGHTERS

The De Anza Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 90th anniversary with more than 40 members at the Encinitas Community Center this month. The chapter has a long history of supporting local organizations like the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, Shelter to Soldier, Casa de Amistad, San Diego VA, Surf Clinic, Wreaths Across America and the Alpha Project, among others, as well as giving awards in the areas of American history, good citizenship and community and service to veterans.