Escondido school board trustee sworn in after winning special election

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District school board swore in David Vincent on April 16 as the next elected official to represent Trustee Area 5.

Vincent was originally appointed last July to fill the board vacancy left by Jon Petersen, who resigned a few months after serving nearly 23 years on the school board to take over as the district’s superintendent.

Vincent ran in a March 5 special election and won 60% of the votes. He will serve the remainder of the term through 2026.

Vincent has lived in Escondido for 27 years, where he and his wife, Franora, raised three daughters through the school district. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial microbiology and a master’s and doctorate in public health.

Vincent is also the co-owner and chief executive officer of VTI Life Sciences, which helps pharmaceutical companies meet regulatory requirements. He has spent his career in San Diego’s biotechnology industry and has served as a consultant and board member for several startup biotech firms in the region.

In addition to his career as a scientist and businessman, Vincent was a San Diego State University professor, teaching in the regulatory affairs master’s program.

Vincent and his family have volunteered for local programs, including Meals on Wheels for seniors and supporting veterans in need through the Veterans Association of North County and AMVETS. They have also traveled abroad to protect endangered species, support public health initiatives, support UNICEF and Worldwide Hungry programs and provide consultation on global disease prevention with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

During his campaign, Vincent gathered “valuable feedback” from his neighbors regarding the district’s career technical education (CTE) programs. He plans to focus on modernizing them as he continues serving on the school board.

“I have heard their concerns and understand how important it is to continue modernizing these programs and implementing life skills training,” Vincent said. As their elected official, I am committed to working closely with the board members and administrative staff to ensure that our CTE programs are relevant to the technological and trade demands of the 21st century.”

Vincent also plans to focus on teaching students essential life skills, including financial literacy and workforce readiness.

“By expanding programs such as money management and financial literacy, interpersonal communication, and job interview preparation, we can better equip our students for success after graduation,” he said. “I am committed to ensuring our students receive the best possible education and are prepared for their future careers.”

Vincent thanked those who elected him and his donors, endorsers and campaign volunteers.

“Together, we can work towards creating a brighter future for our community,” he said.

Trustee Area 5 covers the north and northwestern portions of the school district, extending as far north as the Hidden Meadows community down to El Norte Parkway and some parts of central Escondido.