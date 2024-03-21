Police seek individual involved in San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS — Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual who shot a man with a handgun in San Marcos, near San Elijo Hills, earlier this week.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on March 16, three people “wearing dark hoodies” approached a man strolling along a trail near Questhaven Road and San Elijo Road, according to detectives with the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station.

It was unclear what occurred during the interaction, but at one point, the man was shot in the leg, and the three individuals ran from the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The man sought help from nearby residents and deputies responded soon after. The man was taken to the hospital and expected to recover fully.

No suspects had been identified as of Saturday; however, detectives did discover an unserialized ghost gun near the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 751-4400 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

