In 1869, Black pioneer Frederick Coleman discovered gold in Julian

Coleman, born in Kentucky in 1829, had previously worked as a miner in Northern California before living in a valley north of the Cuyamaca mountains with his Kumeyaay wife Maria, their children, and several adopted children.

According to a town plaque, most Black residents in San Diego County lived in or near Julian.

Coleman, the owner of Calico Ranch, stumbled upon gold in a nearby creek while watering his horse and started panning in the shallow waters near the east end of Spencer Valley.

In just a few weeks, his discovery attracted over 800 prospectors to the area, leading to the establishment of the Coleman Mining District, with Coleman chosen as its recorder.

The same year, Drury Bailey, an ex-Confederate soldier who owned a significant portion of the land in the area now flooded with prospectors, wasted no time uncovering his own gold deposits. This led to the establishment of the first gold mine, “The Washington Mine.”

Bailey’s push helped set the stage for a period of prosperity and opportunity in the region. Even the governor of California wanted his hands on some of this gold.

According to Michele Hernandez, a Cuyamaca State Park interpreter and historian, then-Governor Robert Waterman purchased the Stone Wall Mine for $7,500. Despite his significant investment and profits from the mine, Waterman also borrowed extensively against it and failed to repay the loans.

“Funny enough, when (Waterman) passed away, he didn’t have any money to give,” Hernandez said.

This ironic turn highlights the ambition and allure of the Julian Gold Rush. By March 1870, Julian was officially established as a town, with Bailey playing a pivotal role in its planning and development.

After the initial boom, the gold rush declined by 1906, leading to the closure of once-bustling mines. However, Julian found new life as it transitioned to focus on its apple crops, eventually becoming famous for its pies from the renowned Julian Apple Pie Company.

Julian remains a popular tourist destination today, offering scenic hikes and a glimpse into California’s rich mining history. Guests can even stay at the Julian Gold Rush Hotel, formerly the Robinson Hotel, owned by another former slave, Albert Robinson and his wife, Margaret.

As for Coleman, his legacy is all over the town. The river where he discovered gold, located roughly four miles west of Julian, bears the name Coleman Creek. Coleman Circle is a street in the middle of town named after the former enslaved Kentuckian.

The town’s legacy, rooted in pioneers like Coleman, has shaped its identity and still attracts visitors worldwide.