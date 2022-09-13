Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas stabbing incident

ENCINITAS — A suspect is in custody in connection with a violent physical assault and stabbing last Wednesday near Encinitas Community Park.

Steven L. Choate, 57, was arrested at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sep. 9 in the 400 block of Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. Choate was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with a serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Choate allegedly violently attacked an unknown male victim, repeatedly punching and kicking him. According to the Sheriff’s Department, during the attack, the victim fell on a broken glass bottle, which produced a stab wound to his left arm. The victim was later transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

According to arrest logs, Choate has been arrested numerous times over the past several years in Encinitas for felony parole violations, possession of a controlled substance, robbery, theft, public intoxication, battery of a spouse and disobeying domestic relations orders.

Weekly Crime Reports

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Aug. 25 through Sept. 7 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Revere, 49, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Sharp Pl, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and being under the influence of controlled substances.

Fraizer, 35, was arrested at 12:35 p.m on Aug. 25 at S. Fremont Ave, Oceanside, for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant.

Espinosa, 41, was arrested at 11:30 a.m on Aug. 25 at College Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (vehicle) at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 76, reported stolen a license plate ($23).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 4:07 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach. The victim (confidential) reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Manchester Ave and San Elijo Ave, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 54, reported stolen a license plate ($23).

Hyman, 36, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Plaza Dr, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

Graff, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant and misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant at 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 25 at North River Rd, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:54 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas. The commercial victims, a homebuilding company and a contracting business, reported stolen a lock ($50) and construction equipment ($1,500).

Farah, 42, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 25 at S Tremont St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a miscellaneous incident at 3:13 p.m. on Aug.25 at Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 43, and male victim, 46, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($136,728)

Frazier, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:05 p.m. on Aug. 25 at S. Tremont St, Oceanside.

Smith, 50, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. on Aug. 25 at North River Rd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

Mcintyre, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 25 at North River Rd, Oceanside.

Nicado, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 25 at North River Rd, Oceanside.

Villamil, 48, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 9:18 a.m. on Aug. 25 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Bennett, 51,was arrested at 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism ($400 or more). The victim reported damaged a miscellaneous item ($500).

Perdomo-Martinez, 25, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Vandegrift Bl, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony fugitive from justice (arrest without warrant).

Nitti, 30, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI.

Barreno, 20, was cited and released for misdemeanor carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and possession of a large capacity magazine at 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 26 at State Route 94, Bp, Dulzura

Martinez, 32, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Via De La Valle, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, use/under the influence of controlled substances, and possession of burglary tools. Villalobos, 25, was arrested at 5:32 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Via De La Valle, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, use/under the influence of controlled substances, and possession of burglary tools. Ochoa, 36, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Via De La Valle, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor showing false identification to a peace officer, felony evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and felony on another agency’s warrant.

Dominguez, 33, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Hermes Av, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (residential). The male victim, 54, reported no stolen items.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:35 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Cambridge Av, Encinitas. The female victim, 69, reported stolen a duffle bag ($100), a wallet ($100), an identification card/document ($0), and credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 5:14 p.m. on Aug. 26 at N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported stolen a black Sedan (2-door, automobile) ($28,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:39 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 54, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,500).

Sandoval, 63, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Jimmy Durante Bl, Del Mar, booked at Vista Detention Facility, and released (intoxication only), for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Antista, 47, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 26 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Summersong Ln, Encinitas. The female victim, 69, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0), credit cards ($0), an ATM card ($0), a purse ($100), U.S currency ($200), and an identification card/document ($0).

Clark, 20, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 atW. Valley Parkway Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of indecent exposure.

Hope, 22, was cited and released for misdemeanor obstructing/resisting peace officers/emergency medical technicians at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 27 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 27 at N El Camino real, Encinitas. The female victim, 19, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:18 p.m. on Aug. 27 at N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The found property includes a black Glock pistol, a black Glock magazine, miscellaneous firearm parts, ammunition, and a blue duffle bag.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 6:36 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The female victim, 42. Reported stolen a purse ($100), credit cards ($0), identification cards/documents ($0), U.S currency ($150), and a car window ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:26 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Beechtree Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported stolen automotive parts ($800).

Lopez, 34, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Crouch St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 27 at 10:05 a.m. at Beechtree Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000).

Quintero, 34, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 27 at N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Beechtree Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:34 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Gascony Rd, Encinitas. The found property includes a turquoise Mountain Tour bicycle ($0).

Gill, 46, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Wales Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony conspiracy (of committing a crime), felony burglary (residential) and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. Clay, 47, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Wales Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony conspiracy (of committing a crime), felony burglary (residential) and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. Ditomasso, 61, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Wales Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, felony conspiracy (of committing a crime), felony burglary residential, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 at N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Valley Av, Solana Beach. The male victim, 48, reported stolen a backpack ($125).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Seabright Ln, Solana Beach. The female victim, 55, and male victim, 55, both reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon at 1:49 a.m. on Aug. 28 at S Coast Highway 101, La Paloma Theatre, Encinitas. The male victim, 22, reported an apparent major injury.

Moreno, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 29 at La Costa Av, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 2:47 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 30, reported no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery (armed) at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Village park Way, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a convenience store, and the male victim, 54, reported stolen U.S currency ($400), and cigarettes ($200). The male victim also reported apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony theft at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 at El Camino Del Norte, Encinitas. The female victim, 77, reported stolen credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Montgomery Av, Encinitas. The female victim, 28, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($3,000).

Nachbar, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor appropriate lost property ($950 or less) at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 29 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim reported stolen liquor ($967).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim reported stolen liquor ($870).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Pedregal Dr, Solana Beach. The female victim, 38, reported stolen a duffle bag ($100), cosmetics ($500), and miscellaneous items ($340).

Matias, 24, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Via Terrassa, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 9:06 p.m. on Aug. 30 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a liquor store, reported stolen liquor ($1,071).

Chin, 48, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 8:03 p.m. on Aug. 30 at San Elijo Av, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a food market, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($206).

Moore, 37, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the influence of controlled substances.

Hernandez Escalante, 48, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Via Morella, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI.

Plunkett, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 30 at 0th St & W E St, Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported stolen a silver/aluminum automobile ($8,000).

Spooner, 27, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the influence of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia. Hoffarth, 34, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the influence of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, felony personate to make other liable (Impersonation), and knowingly using personal identifying information to commit a crime. The male victim, 46, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Whitaker, 65, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Bennett, 49, was arrested at 10:15 a.m on Aug. 30 at Crouch St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:33 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Glenmont Dr, Solana Beach. The male victim, 43, reported stolen a black 3-door truck ($40,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 3:32 p.m. on Aug. 31 at S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The female victim, 38, reported stolen a purse ($400), a wallet ($100), a cell phone ($900), and a computer ($1,200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:57 a.m. on Aug. 31 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes a black UMX cell phone, and a black/red Hyper Tough flashlight.

Dominguez, 33, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Sep. 1 at Encinitas Blvd & S Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (residential). The male victim, 54, reported no stolen items.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:33 p.m. on Sep.1 at Canyon De Oro, Escondido. The female victim, 53, reported stolen a black Glock 26 pistol ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:12 p.m. on Sep. 1 at Jimmy Durante Bl, Del Mar. The female victim, 22, reported stolen identification cards/documents ($145) and U.S currency ($600).

Hilario, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 12:11 p.m on Sep. 3 at Sycamore Av, Vista.

Stanley, 33, was arrested at 10:00 p.m. on Sep. 5 at Coast Blvd & 18th St, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court: violation of protective order, and misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant. McLaughlin, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:00 p.m. on Sep. 5 at Coast Blvd & 18th St, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:11 a.m. on Sep.1 at Melba Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported stolen a red/black automobile ($4,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:09 p.m, on Sep. 6 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a home improvement store, reported stolen power tools ($798)

Starosta, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10:20 a.m. on Sep. 6 at Crouch St, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:41 p.m. on Sep. 7 at Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The female victim, 54, reported stolen a white sedan (4-door, automobile) ($22,000), an Apple iPhone 13 ($1,000), a purse ($30), and an identification card/document ($32).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:03 p.m. on Sep. 7 at Brittany Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 10:16 a.m. on Sep. 7 at Belle Grove Rd, Encinitas. The missing individual is a 67 year old male.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 4:29 a.m. on Sep. 7 at Neptune Av, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported damaged a black sedan (4-door, automobile) ($4,000).

Carrillo, 36, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Sep. 7 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Lamb, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:56 a.m. on Sep. 7 at Leucadia Bl, Encinitas.