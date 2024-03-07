Local water agencies offer free landscape design workshop

Multiple North County water agencies have partnered up to invite Encinitas residents and others to attend a free landscape design workshop.

The two-hour workshop, which promotes outdoor water-use efficiency, was organized in cooperation with Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and the Santa Fe Irrigation District.

The workshop will be held on March 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Olivenhain Municipal Water District boardroom, 1966 Olivenhain Road, Encinitas.

“Steve Sherman of California Landscape Technologies will host an informative and interactive workshop featuring methods to reduce outdoor water use and increase irrigation efficiencies,” water officials said.

The workshop will also provide step-by-step approaches for creating water-wise landscapes that are easy to maintain.

Registration for the workshop is required and can be reached at www.olivenhain.com/events.