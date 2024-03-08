Bicyclist dies after being struck by two vehicles in Vista

VISTA — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles on March 7 in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said today.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Cottrell said deputies responded to a collision between two vehicles and a bicyclist on South Melrose Drive at the intersection with Buena Vista Drive at 10:28 p.m. Thursday.

Cottrell said the first motorist bumped into the bicyclist, remained at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation.

A second motorist struck the bicyclist and left the scene, the sergeant said. The second motorist was believed to have been driving a white crossover or SUV.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Cottrell said.

The sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Up to a $1,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

