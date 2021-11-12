Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 at S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two yellow necklaces ($3,000) and a yellow bracelet ($1,750).

Kimberly Hock, 59, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 1 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony DUI and causing bodily injury. The two victims, a male, 57, and a female, 57, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 10:01 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows valued at ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, school at 12 p.m. on Nov. 1 at La Granada, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 27, reported stolen cash ($300), ID cards and credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:33 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported a stolen license plate ($50).

Labron Wilson, 31, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Olive Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 7:18 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 24, reported a damaged license plate ($100).

John Micovich, 51, was cited and released for misdemeanor an active warrant at 9:52 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Madison St., Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, a vehicle at 11:06 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Ocean View Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported stolen cash ($250), three construction equipment ($150), miscellaneous items ($10), three credit cards and an ATM card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 2 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The two male victims, 29 and 23, reported a stolen gold utility car trailer ($11,000), two ID cards ($57), an iPhone 12 ($1,200), a red iPhone ($1,000), a pair of black sunglasses ($300), miscellaneous items ($20), two credit cards, two ATM cards, two wallets and keys.

James Hall, 46, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Crouch St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 1:52 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Eugenie Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 59, reported a stolen white four-door sedan ($2,000) and miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 11:07 p.m. on Nov. 2 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported damaged windows ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:47 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Crest Drive., Encinitas. The male victim, 64, reported stolen cash valued at $14,848.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, building at 1:14 p.m. on Nov. 3 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 48, reported stolen a black Nikon D7000 camera ($1,100) and black Nikon miscellaneous items ($1,100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported stolen a backpack ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, a shoplift at 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive., Solana Beach. The female victim, 50, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($24).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Black South Coast Highway, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported a stolen black four-door sedan valued at $27,000, a Samsung cellular phone ($1,000), a Lenovo laptop ($600), a wallet ($25) and three credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 3 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cosmetics items valued at $1,406.

Thomas Savich, 56, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism, a vehicle at 11:48 p.m. on Nov. 3 at East D St., Encinitas. The female victim, 26, reported a damaged car window ($300).

Thomas Ward, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and paraphernalia at 1:26 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Red Coach Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 27, reported stolen a black four-door sedan ($16,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a property found at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 4 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found five miscellaneous prescription drugs.

Carlos Rivera, 33, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Jordan Tribby, 39, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony evading peace officers with wanton disregard for safety and misdemeanor vandalism. The male victim, 51, reported damaged wheels valued at $100.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 26th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 70, reported stolen miscellaneous papers, a bag ($50), cash ($75), a pair of REKS eyeglasses ($250), a VOID knife ($250) and a black Shinola Blizzard watch ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Rihely PI, Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported stolen a license plate ($100).

Justin Oxford, 35, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. on Nov. 4 at De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 6:57 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Luneta Drive, Del Mar. The female victim, 83, reported stolen cash valued at $3,800.

Mikail Rogers, 26, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Carolina Road, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 5 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 34, reported a stolen blue Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle valued at $15,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 5 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen cash ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:55 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. The victim, a store, reported a stolen aluminum utility vehicle valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:31 a.m. on Nov. 5 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 52, reported stolen three credit cards and cash ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Sandy Lane, Del Mar. The female victim, 49, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($25), a wallet ($50), cash ($100) and a vandalized car window ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:55 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 66, reported stolen cash valued at $10,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. The female victim, 38, reported stolen an intangible ID, three credit cards, an ID card ($25), three pairs of Sunglasses ($1,035), a black YSL Niko purse ($3,250), and a dark black Goyard purse ($3,250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Old Pacific Highway, Oceanside. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows ($500).

Robert Montoya, 23, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Rodney Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor resist peace officers, receiving stolen property, violation of Post Release Community Supervision and felony possession of prohibited ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:56 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Shields Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen a black Dewalt power tool ($200) and a white Airpod ($100).

Ryan Weldon, 29, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Saxony Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:03 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 34, reported stolen two garden tools valued at $1,200.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary at 12:47 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a black Adidas bag ($50) and Nike shoes ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:34 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Via Cantabria, Encinitas. The male victim, 71, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for tampering with a vehicle at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Hickoryhill Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a dark blue van valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:07 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Country-wood Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Misty Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Foxglove St., Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Village Run West, Encinitas. The male victim, 70, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,200).

Eric Christensen, 39, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Saxony Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 3:53 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a club, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($180) and miscellaneous items ($150) that were recovered later.

Cesar Gonzalez, 33, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Stratford Knoll, Encinitas. Two victims, a female, 40, and a male, 63, reported stolen cash valued at $500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle burglary at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen a credit card, two ID cards ($27), a pair of maroon Salt sunglasses ($200), a pink Coach purse ($400) and intangible personal identifying information valued at $628.