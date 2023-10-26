San Elijo JPA leads future engineers on tour of pump station

ENCINITAS — In collaboration with San Diego State University, a San Elijo Joint Powers Authority executive led future engineers on a tour of the Moonlight Beach Pump Station on Oct. 20.

Tom Falk, San Elijo JPA’s director of infrastructure and sustainability, provided eight students with an up-close look at pumps that can move up to 2,000 gallons per minute.

Over the din of electric motors, seniors from the university’s department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering peppered Falk with questions, tapped notes into cell phones and photographed the industrial equipment.

SDSU’s capstone senior design course is a key part of the engineering curriculum, challenging graduating students and future engineers to apply academic knowledge to real-world situations.

San Elijo JPA sponsored two project teams to design upgrades to the pump station and a new pipeline from the station to the San Elijo Water Campus on Manchester Avenue, where wastewater would be recycled to reduce the community’s reliance on imported water.

In December, the student projects are set to be presented during Senior Design Day.

The San Elijo JPA services the cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar.

Learn more at www.sejpa.org.