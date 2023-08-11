Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Alodaalah, 35, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 1 for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:05 a.m. on Aug. 1 at 300 N Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor theft using access card information. The male victim, 78, reported stolen credit cards ($0).

Torres, 42, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 1 for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:27 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 100 N El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for found narcotic seizure.

Romero, 34, was cited and released at 9:39 a.m. on Aug. 1 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Quintana, 31, was cited and released at 12:39 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 4100½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Barnes, 31, was cited and released at 9:53 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 4100 block of Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Martinez, 58, was cited and released at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 1 at 100 S Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Monteleone, 51, was cited and released at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Combs, 45, was cited and released at 9:39 a.m. on Aug. 1 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Plutzer, 60, was cited and released at 10:34 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 30000 block of Industry Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Ramirez, 24, was cited and released at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 1 at state Route 78 and Interstate 5, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Trosak, 36, was cited and released at 2:34 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 700 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Reynoso, 39, was cited and released at 2:48 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 700 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances (paraphernalia).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 100 Oxbow Circle, Encinitas, for found miscellaneous ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:06 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 300 Trailview Road, Encinitas, for petty theft. The victim, 45, reported a lost article ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:42 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 1800 Ocean Front, Del Mar, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim, 57, reported a stolen license plate ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Shell 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for a recovered felony stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:02 a.m. on Aug. 2 in Cardiff-by-the-Sea for found property. The victim, 55, found a wallet, ID card ($32), US currency ($23), credit cards ($0), and miscellaneous.

Haun, 35, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on Aug. 2 at 8:35 a.m. for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:52 a.m. on Aug. 2 at 200 28th Street, Del Mar for an abandoned vehicle.

Peterson, 61, was cited and released at 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 2 at 700 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Ranney, 45, was arrested and booked at the Vista Detention Facility on Aug. 2 at 7:29 a.m. for felony possession/purchase of a narcotic/controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:08 a.m. on Aug. 2 at 2100 Carol View Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for felony theft. The victim, 32, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($5,920).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:29 a.m. on Aug. 2 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony get credit/others id. The victim, 71, reported a stolen wallet ($45), cell phone ($300), credit cards ($0), and misc. papers/ID ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 2 at E. I Street, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim (commercial) reported stolen power tools ($4,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:49 p.m. on Aug. 2 at 1000 Gardens Road, Encinitas, for found property electronic component ($29).

Ramos, 27, was arrested and booked at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license, misdemeanor false identity to a peace officer, and misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:57 a.m. on Aug. 3 at 1100 Nardo Road, Encinitas, for elder abuse.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:28 a.m. on Aug. 3 at 1200 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on a person. The female victim, 48, reported an apparent minor injury.

Laslovich, 31, was cited and released at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 1800 Marron Road, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:22 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the 700 block of Summersong Lane, Encinitas. The victim, 51, reported stolen automotive parts ($4,000).

Reyes, 43, was cited and released at 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 4 at 700 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Wenzel, 39, was cited and released at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 4 at 1100 W Mission Avenue, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:14 a.m. on Aug. 4 at 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen misc. clothing ($200).

Delarosa, 58, was arrested and booked at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Vista Detention Facility for warrant probable cause violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:54 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 1000 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous items ($552.96).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:13 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 1800 Lake Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor vandalism. The victim, 60, reported a destroyed car window ($300).

Reilly, 35, was arrested and booked at 4:14 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Vista Detention Facility for felony battery with serious bodily injury. The victim, 61, reported apparent broken bones and the victim, 29, reported an apparent minor injury.

Faalave, 40, was arrested and booked at 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 100 15th Street, Del Mar, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 75, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Bely Up, 100 N Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor petty theft (vehicle). The victim, 39, reported a stolen wallet ($700).

Lee, 67, was arrested and booked at 3:03 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Jones, 41, was arrested and booked at 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 4000 Stonebridge Lane, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony burglary (residential). The victims reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:52 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Belly Up, 100 S Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, for miscellaneous incidents.

Lievsay, 59, was arrested and booked at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. The female victim, 30, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sanchez, 29, was arrested and booked at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 6 at First Street Bar, 600 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on a person and misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). The male victim, 28, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:02 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Mobil, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:23 p.m. on Aug. 6 at 5900 Via De La Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony burglary (residential). The victims reported stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($20,084.01), computer ($562.06), misc. computer equipment ($100), a watch ($325), and shoes ($35.95).

Johnson, 38, was cited and released at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Rancho Day School, 200 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim (commercial) reported stolen shoes ($129.96), miscellaneous ($9.98), and backpack ($44.99).

Check out The Coast News’ “Weekly Crime Reports” and “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.