Camp Pendleton Marine charged with sexual assault of minor

CAMP PENDLETON — A Camp Pendleton Marine was recently charged with sexual assault of a minor in connection with a 14-year-old Spring Valley girl found on base earlier this summer.

The girl, who has not been identified because of her age, was reported missing by her grandmother on June 13, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

About two weeks later, she was found on base.

The Marine, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on June 28, questioned by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and released pending a further investigation.

He’s now scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next Thursday, during which evidence will be presented, and a decision will be made regarding whether the case will be tried by court-martial. The Marine is also charged with violating liberty restriction, which Camp Pendleton officials say stems from an unrelated matter.

The girl’s aunt, Casaundra Perez, has told news outlets that her niece has learning disabilities and was sold to a Marine for sex.

Military.com reported that the Marine and the girl claimed to investigators that they met on the dating app Tinder. The girl used a fake name and claimed to be 22 years old on the app, Military.com reported, and the Marine admitted to having sexual contact with the girl.

