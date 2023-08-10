Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 27 to July 31. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Baker, 41, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:20 pm in the 3800 Block of Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Hill, 51, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:14 pm on July 27 in the 900 Block of East Vista Way, Vista.

Hilario, 28, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:49 pm on July 27 in the 700 Block of East Vista Way, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 3:17 pm on July 27 at 100 Border Ave, Del Mar. The male victim, 98, reported a destroyed fence ($500).

Walsh, 21, was arrested at 3:47 pm on July 27 at McDonald’s, North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possession/purchase for sale narcotics, selling

Dantzler, 27, was arrested at 4:14 pm on July 27 at Scripps Encinitas on 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:43 pm on July 27 at 1700 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The male victim, 29, reported a stolen duffle bag ($50), cell phone ($1,000), keys ($250), a backpack ($100), electronic components($1,650), wallet ($20), identification cards $30), an ATM card, credit cards, books, and personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 6:53 pm on July 27 at the Sephora, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported stolen miscellaneous items ($3,216.36).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a family disturbance at 7:52 pm on July 27 at 100 Roper Court, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 9:05 pm on July 27 at 1700 Somerset Ave, Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported no apparent injuries.

Munoz, 31, was arrested at 1:10 am on July 28 on Calle Ryan and South El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and possession of personal identifying information with intent to defraud.

Symonds, 47, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:01 am on July 28 at 300 West Mission Ave, Escondido.

Hardman, 66, was arrested at 8:14 am on July 28 at the Vons on 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 8:29 am on July 28 at 500 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach. The male victim, 24, reported stolen shoes ($3,000), a computer ($800), a watch ($300), 3 necklaces ($8,000), a ring ($4,000), and a bag (7,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 11:35 am on July 28 at 1700 South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 23, reported a stolen motorcycle/scooter ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for harassing communications at 5:04 pm on July 28 at 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The male victim, 80, reported annoying repeated phone calls at the residence.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 6:04 pm on July 28 at Target on 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported stolen miscellaneous house items totaling ($1299.98).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle at 11:17 am on July 29 at Dog Beach, 3200 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 68, reported a recovered automobile/ light truck.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:52 am on July 29 at 100 Diana Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 58, reported stolen US currency ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 12:59 am on July 29 at 400 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 1:41 pm on July 29 at Seaside Market, 2000 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff By The Sea. The company reported stolen miscellaneous food ($70.77).

Kennedy, 49, was arrested at 1:55 pm on July 29 at Seaside Market on 2000 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff by the Sea and booked at Vista Detention Facility for petty theft.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:18 pm on July 29 at the Micheals, 300 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. A cell phone was reportedly found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:15 am on July 30 at 500 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach. The female victim, 37, reported stolen two televisions ($1,000), two guitars ($1,700), a computer ($500), an air gun ($70), miscellaneous clothing ($50), and an electronic component ($35).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 8:56 am on July 30 at South Coast Highway 101 and Via de la Valle, Solana Beach. Three credit cards were reportedly found.

