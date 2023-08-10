The Coast News Group
Oceanside stabbing left one woman hospitalized. Stock photo
Oceanside stabbing sends woman to hospital

OCEANSIDE — A violent confrontation between two women in Oceanside on Aug. 9 left one of them suffering from stab wounds and prompted a search for the assailant by ground and air.

The assault occurred at about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Production Avenue, just south of state Route 76 and about a mile west of El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

Officers fanned out through the area in search of the assailant, with help from deputies in a sheriff’s patrol helicopter. She remained at large in the early afternoon, Atenza said.

