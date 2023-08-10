Ramona wildfire contained to 30%, forces evacuations

RAMONA — A brush fire blackened scores of open acres in the area of Barnett Ranch County Preserve, threatening homes and prompting evacuations as crews fought the flames by ground and air, authorities said today.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire San Diego said on social media that the fire had been contained to 30%.

“Fire crews have made good progress overnight,” Cal Fire said.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11:30 a.m. off San Vicente Road, near Bunnie King Lane in Ramona, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

With the flames spreading over hilly terrain toward rural neighborhoods, deputies cleared people out of homes closest to the burn area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Residences were evacuated along dozens of roadways, including Alex Court, Arena Drive, Ashley Road, Barona Mesa Road, Barrego Way, Bassett Court, Bassett Way, Bristlewood Drive, Bunnie King Lane, Calistoga Place, Carmena Road, Casa De Carol, Chuck Wagon Road, Daylight Place, Dye Road, Equestrian Trail, Everett Place, Forest Hill Drive, Gem Lane, Glenn Ellen Way, Green Glen Road, Gunn Stage Road, Hampson Place, Isla Del Rey, Jean Ann Lane, Juniper Field Trail, Kathriner Place, Keyser Road, Lagewaart Road, Little Klondike Road, Moonglow Court, Moonglow Drive, Mountain Lane, Oakley Court, Oakley Road, Oak Springs Road, Open View Road, Painted Rock Road, Ramona Street, Royal Vista Drive, Scarbery Road, Scarbery Way, Sedona Drive, Serra Way, Southern Oak Road, Spangler Peak Road, Springwood Drive, Tombill Road, Vista Vicente Drive, Warnock Drive and Wildcat Canyon Road.

People living in areas surrounding those zones were advised to be prepared to leave their neighborhoods if necessary.

Authorities established a temporary shelter for the evacuees at Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona.

As of shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the flames at an estimated 184 acres, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

No structural damage was reported. One firefighter was treated in the field for heat-related trauma. The blaze resulted in no other reported injuries, Cornette said.