Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 25 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 31, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,146), miscellaneous clothing ($160), a white Garmin Fenix watch ($650), a pair of white Reebok Club shoes ($70), a pink Hydro Flask water bottle ($35), a white Phillips’ product ($70), an ID card ($54), a pink Reebok kit bag ($30) and two credit cards.

Eric Oropeza, 39, was cited and released for an active warrant at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 25 at West Vista Way, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 9:04 p.m. on Oct. 25 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous Nike and Under Armour clothing valued at ($555).

John Doe, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor being drunk in public at 4:44 p.m. on Oct. 25 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the sea.

John Markle, 39, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Sycamore Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Barbara Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen a silver Firm Strong bicycle valued at $125.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported stolen a gray four-door sedan valued at $25,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Wotan Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a blue Makita power tool ($200), a hand tool ($200), a green Metabo power tool ($500) and a yellow Felker power tool ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Wotan Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen a red power tool ($150) and black miscellaneous tools ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Delage Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 11:06 a.m. on Oct. 25 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The police officer found four miscellaneous items.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Orinda Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The police officer found a gray Track USA backpack ($1), a pink suit bag ($1), a sleeping bag ($1), a blue Simple bicycle ($1) and two bags.

Tyler Files, 34, was cited and released for active misdemeanor warrants at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Olive Ave., Vista.

Christopher Hamilton, 25, was cited and released for a misdemeanor shoplift at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 25 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items valued at $17.

Anel Chavez, 48, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony resisting officer with a minor injury. The two male victims, 40 and 52, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported a stolen green Donney purse ($350), an ID card ($28), personal identifying information ($186), two credit cards and an ATM card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Santa Fe. The female victim, 50, reported stolen cash ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:36 a.m. on Oct. 26 at N. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 22, reported stolen a red motor vehicle valued at $4,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:26 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Oxford Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 71, reported stolen a gray Porsche Macan S valued at $70,000 and cash ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 26 at W. B St., Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported stolen a white Air pod valued at $200.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 26 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Two male victims, 29 and 54, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Juanita St., Solana Beach. The male victim, 73, reported stolen a wallet ($10) and an ATM card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:57 p.m. on Oct. 26 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 24, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,000, a gold watch ($300), a silver ring ($300) and a credit card.

Robert Sherrard, 55, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at S. Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Allen Langston, 41, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Crouch St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Melrose Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 83, reported a stolen black four-door sedan that was recovered later.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 27, reported a stolen brown purse ($100), cash ($120) and miscellaneous items valued at $60.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 9:34 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Fieldstone Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 43, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information valued at $1,023.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 1:23 p.m. on Oct. 27 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a black Sony Camera ($1,200), a black Sony miscellaneous audios ($1,800), a passport ($110), a black Timbuk2 backpack ($200), a red Ozark Trail backpack ($25), miscellaneous clothing ($50) and a black knife ($80).

David Cordova, 21, and Martinez Jonathan, 34, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and substance at 4:06 a.m. on Oct. 27 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach.

Robert Kennedy, 50, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 27 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor under the influence of controlled substances.

Rafael Gomez, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrants at 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Kevin Davis, 26, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Olive Ave., Vista and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Lawrence Atler, 50, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Olive Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) violation.

Sixto Guzman, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor an active warrant at 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Eric Nelson, 35, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Camino Corto, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Rockport Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 71, reported stolen cash valued at $25,800.

Jonathan Magallon, 31, was arrested at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at College Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony violation parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, a vehicle at 10:03 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Montgomery Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen cash ($50).

Jason Collins, 48, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. on Oct. 28 at El Camino Real, San Diego, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony burglary, residential. The female victim, 95, reported stolen a yellow two-door sedan ($5,000) that was recovered later.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 28 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported a stolen wallet ($40), cash ($80), an ID card ($25), miscellaneous items ($60) and a credit card.

Edward McBride, 53, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. on Oct. 28 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 4:48 p.m. on Oct. 28 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 66, reported stolen a wallet ($1), two ID cards ($25) and three credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 7:27 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a center, reported miscellaneous items damaged valued at $700.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:56 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Summer View Court, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported stolen a blue Crosstrek sedan valued at $25,000, two miscellaneous items ($400), two skateboards ($200), an ID card ($25),

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:46 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 48, reported stolen an iPhone 11 ($1,000), cash ($200), a pair of Kuhi pants ($85), miscellaneous paper IDs ($61), a military ID ($20), an ID card and two credit cards.

Ramon Byars, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrants at 2:13 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:14 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Santa Helena, Solana Beach. The male victim, 29, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Hygela Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 70, reported stolen coins valued at ($1,799).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:03 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 27th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 53, reported stolen a tan utility vehicle valued at $12,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 29 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store’s victim reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($2,000) and an electronic component ($249).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:32 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The female victim, 27, reported stolen an iPhone X valued at $900.

Michelle Collup, 36, was arrested at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and resisting peace officers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Debann Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 33, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:48 a.m. on Oct. 30 at S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 43, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $7,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial, at 4:47 p.m. on Oct. 30 at S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen three Matika garden equipment valued at $450.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Arden Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $20.

Joseph Malone, 72, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. on Oct. 31 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 2:39 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported a stolen ID card ($20) and an Adidas backpack.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Mackinnon Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 69, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $2,000.