Legal Notices, November 5, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: PROJECT NAMES: Temporary Office/Storage Trailer for Safe Parking & Substantial Conformance Determination with Major Use Permit Case No. 98-068 MUP/DR/CDP for Safe Parking; CASE NUMBERS: APPEAL-004969-2021 and APPEAL-004970-2021; FILING DATE: November 3, 2021; APPLICANT: The City of Encinitas; APPELANT: Steve Gerken; LOCATION: 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive (APN: 259-320-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider two appeals. An appeal of the Director’s approval of a Coastal Development Permit (CDP-004885-2021, DSD No. 2021-64) to allow for a temporary office/storage trailer to be used in conjunction with the Safe Parking program at the Community Center. The trailer is proposed to be located at the southwest portion of the parking lot, east of Balour Drive and North of Oakcrest Park Drive and; an appeal of the Director’s approval of a Substantial Conformance Determination (SUBC-004896-2021, DSD No. 2021-65) with the originally approved Major Use Permit associated with Case No. 98-068 MUP/DR/CDP (Resolution No. PC 98-067), to allow for 31 parking spaces of the existing Senior and Community Center parking lot to serve as a temporary “Safe Parking” program; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Ecologic Reserve, Open Space and Park (ER/OS/PK) Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The CDP project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311, which exempts the construction of a minor accessory structures that are temporary in nature including modular restrooms and temporary site improvements. The SUBC project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 and 15311 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the location of limited numbers of small facilities or structures such as the temporary restrooms, trailer, etc. Section 15311 exempts the use of small parking lots appurtenant to existing commercial uses. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected]. These appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determinations MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/05/2021 CN 25996

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 17th day of November, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004897-2021 (Regulating Short-term Rentals Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 2021-22 to amend Chapter 9.38 of the Encinitas Municipal Code regulating short-term rentals. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed ordinance amendment is exempt from compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378 of the State CEQA guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Planner IV; 760-633-2711 or [email protected]. The ordinance available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 during normal business hours, once open to the public and online at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/05/2021 CN 25995

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 17th day of November 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004897-2021 (Short-term Rental Fees); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of a resolution establishing fees of $536 for new and renewal Short-term Rental applications. If adopted, the fees will become effective thirty (30) days after the date of adoption of the Resolution imposing the fee. The fees for Short-term Rental Permits shall not exceed the reasonable cost of providing the services for which the fees are charged. The required data which details the amount of cost to provide the services for which the fees are set and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service will be available 10 days prior to the public hearing for public review pursuant to a request made to the City Clerk’s Department by email [email protected]. The fee analysis is also available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 during normal business hours, and online at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the adoption of the resolution is not a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of Short-term Rental application, and other regulatory fees, is not a project, because a project does not include the creation of a governmental funding mechanism that involves any commitment to any specific project (CEQA Guidelines Section 15378(b)(4)) and the resolution commits no fees to any specific project. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Planner IV; 760-633-2711 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/05/2021 CN 25994

CITY OF ENCINITAS / SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT NOTICE OF REDISTRICTING PUBLIC HEARING IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE IV, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. A Citywide Redistricting Public Hearing will be held on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 6:30 p.m. In-person during the regular City Council meeting At this Hearing the Demographer will provide updated demographic analysis of existing districts with final adjusted Census numbers. The Hearing will also give residents the opportunity to provide input regarding criteria to be used for redistricting, especially communities of interest. Please note this is a publicly noticed meeting; open to the public with opportunity for questions and input. This meeting will be broadcasted live via the Internet on our website at https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. Live broadcast is also available on Channel 19 on Cox Communications, Channel 24 on Time Warner Cable (duplicate coverage on Channel 128 has been discontinued), and Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse (Program Name: “City of Encinitas Broadcasts”). To register to speak, please fill out a speaker slip at the meeting. Or you can email comments to: [email protected]. Next Public Hearings – City Council Chambers Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be recorded and posted within 72 hours of the meeting. For any questions about this meeting please call the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. This meeting will have live Spanish translation available. For more information, please visit the Redistricting website, www.encinitasca.gov/redistricting. 11/05/2021 CN 25992

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE: APPLICATION PERIOD OPENING FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Carlsbad will be accepting applications for the sale of city owned affordable housing for a period of 60 days beginning Nov. 19, 2021 and ending Jan.17, 2022 at 5 p.m. Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. The city intends to sell the units to low-income eligible buyers whose household gross annual income is at or below San Diego’s Area Median Income restrictions. Mulberry at Bressi Ranch is a 100-unit development located off Gateway Road and Village Green Drive. The first available condominiums for sale are 2 bedroom/1 bath units with a one-car garage, one uncovered parking space and access to the community pool and clubhouse. The City of Carlsbad Affordable Housing Resale Program is a homeownership program specifically designed to assist qualified lower-income households to purchase a city-owned residential property at an affordable price. These affordable units were purchased from a low-income homeowner at the time the owner decided to sell the unit. The city has established basic threshold eligibility criteria for participation in this affordable homebuyer program, participants are strongly encouraged to review the criteria and program guidelines on the city’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/housing. In an effort to be fair and ensure those who meet the priority criteria set forth by the city have an opportunity to apply to the program, the city will open an application period when the units are available for purchase. The application period will remain open for a period of 60 days, or longer if needed to receive enough qualified applications. Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. This notice serves to provide a 15-day notice prior to the opening date of the application period. Applications for the purchase of an affordable unit must be filed with the City of Carlsbad Housing & Homeless Services Department by the date and time specified in this public notice. Applications will be date and time stamped in the order in which they are received. Submission of an incomplete application will be returned to the applicant, and the application will not be considered for the purchase until it is accepted as complete. Interested buyers can download the application online from the city’s website starting Nov. 19, 2021 at www.carlsbadca.gov/housing, and must submit completed applications via mail or email by Jan. 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. to: City of Carlsbad 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Attention: Homebuyer Program, Housing & Homeless Services Department [email protected] If you have questions or wish for further information, please contact KC Clifford, the city’s authorized Affordable Housing Realtor by phone at 619-866-5304 by email at [email protected] or by mail to the city address listed above. Persons with a disability may request an application in appropriate formats as required by the American with Disabilities Act of 1990 by contacting the Housing & Homeless Services Department at 760-421-2812 (voice), 711 (free relay service for TTY users), 760-720-2037 (fax) or [email protected]. 11/05/2021 CN 25991

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MIRACOSTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Trustees of the MiraCosta Community College District to receive public input and testimony regarding revisions to the District’s trustee area plan. Education Code § 5019.5 requires each district that elects its governing board “by-trustee area” to adjust the trustee area plan following the release of the Census. The Board will consider plans based on the 2020 Census. The public hearing is scheduled as follows:

DATE: TIME: LOCATION:

November 18, 2021 4:00 p.m. Zoom Webinar: https://miracosta-edu.zoom.us/j/97809760278?pwd=a0gwaGZ4Z0RScnpPeHN3NE1OZ1BGZz09 Passcode: 905749

The public hearing will take place as a part of a regular Board of Education meeting. This is the first of two scheduled public hearings. The second hearing is scheduled for January 27, 2022. The Board anticipates taking action at the second hearing to adopt final, adjusted trustee area boundaries. Please contact Julie Bollerud at (760) 795-6610 for more information. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25988

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-20 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-20 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 2.40 to the Encinitas Municipal Code.” On February 10, 2021, the City Council directed the Traffic and Public Safety Commission “… to consider changing the name of the commission and its duties to reflect mobility instead of public safety.” On June 14, 2021, Traffic and Public Safety Commission voted unanimously to change the name of the commission to “Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission”. Ordinance 2021-20 amends Chapter 2.40 of the Municipal Code as follows: 1) Changes the name of the Commission to “Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission;” 2) The Commission’s work will be focused on traffic safety in lieu of broader public safety matters; and 3) Reference reports by the City Traffic Engineer in lieu of the Director of Public Works. Ordinance 2021-20 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 13, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 27, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/05/2021 CN 25982

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-13 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-13 entitled “An Ordinance of the City Council of Encinitas, Adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) or Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Adopt the 2019 California Building Code and California Green Building Code with Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions related to Energy Efficiency, Solar Energy and Building Decarbonization” with modifications. Ordinance 2021-13 amends Section 23.12.080 and Section 23.12.110 of Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code to implement goals and objectives set forth in the Climate Action Plan for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, conserving water and energy, encouraging green buildings, protecting the natural environment, and protecting the health of residents and visitors. Currently, the City requires building plans for all new and remodeled dwelling units and commercial/office buildings to meet statewide energy efficiency and green building requirements established in California Building Energy Efficiency Standards (Title 24), per state regulation. The proposed Ordinance 2021-13 would establish additional energy efficiency, solar photovoltaic, and electrification requirements for certain new and remodeled residential, commercial, multi-unit residential, and hotel/motel buildings. Ordinance 2021-13 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 22, 2021, re-introduced with modifications at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 13, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 27, 2021 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/05/2021 CN 25981

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2859 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2021-15, adding Chapter 11.23 – Mandatory Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery, Ordinance 2021-16, amending Chapter 11.20 – Solid Waste Management, and Ordinance 2021-17, amending Chapter 11.22 – Construction and Demolition Debris Recycling of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinances 2021-15, 2021-16, and 2021-17 to comply with California Senate Bill 1383 (Organics Recycling) regulations. The Ordinances will facilitate the diversion of waste from the landfill, promote environmentally sustainable practices and zero-waste goals, and protect the quality of life in Encinitas. The draft ordinances are available for review online at https://encinitasca.gov/organicsordinance. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. For further information, please call (760) 633-2859 or e-mail [email protected] 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25979

BATCH: AFC-3030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101487 40418J 40418J 404 18 147-264-46-18 RAYMOND D. PRESLEY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432745 7/12/2021 2021-0496860 $9344.90 101488 40419J 40419J 404 19 147-264-46-19 RAYMOND D. PRESLEY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432745 7/12/2021 2021-0496860 $9344.90 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26004

BATCH: AFC-3024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by VILLA L’AUBERGE DEL MAR OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA MUTUAL NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101460 60425A 60425A 604 25 299-310-23-25 EZRA R. ALCUDIA AND AGNES A. ALCUDIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432752 7/12/2021 2021-0496855 $10883.45 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1570 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26003

BATCH: AFC-3029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101480 1950BSZ 1931050 19 50 299-242-19-50 PAMELA RECTOR TRUSTEE OF THE PAMELA RECTOR TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 5 1999 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3740.31 101481 0142BSZ 0111042 1 42 299-242-01-42 AMY L. TOWNSEND A SINGLE WOMAN 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3740.31 101482 1913RSZ 1931013 19 13 299-242-19-13 MARSHA MALONE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MICHELLE ANGELO A SINGLE WOMAN AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3740.31 101483 1938RSZ 1931038 19 38 299-242-19-38 EVANIA G. NICHOLS A SINGLE WOMAN AND CINDY K. MOORS A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $4810.49 101484 1944RSZ 1931044 19 44 299-242-19-44 WILLA M. HECTOR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $4540.34 101485 1439BSZ 1431039 14 39 299-242-14-39 MARGARET H. SMITH A SINGLE WOMAN 50% AND MICHAEL BELCHER SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES TRUST DATED DECEMBER 22 2016 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $3708.89 101486 1635BSZ 1631035 16 35 299-242-16-35 CHESTER RICHARD OBRYMSKI AND JEANETTE G. OBRYMSKI AS TRUSTEE OF THE OBRYMSKI REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 10 1997 6/1/2021 6/11/2021 2021-0432746 7/12/2021 2021-0496861 $4810.49 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26002

BATCH: AFC-3025, 3031 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101462 B0489135H GMP602321A1Z 6023 Annual 21 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM BARR AND LILLIE M. BARR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2017 07/27/2017 2017-0338216 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $24369.80 101463 B0521065C GMO593246AZ 5932 Annual 46 211-131-11-00 RAMON BORQUEZ JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AND JENNIE PHAM A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184904 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $44311.03 101464 B4041875H GMP681152B1E 6811 Even 52 211-131-07-00 HARRY E. CAWOOD AND DOROTHY I. CAWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2012 09/06/2012 2012-0536059 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $15262.25 101465 B0477705S GMP543443EZ 5434 Annual 43 211-130-03-00 CLARENCE ARISTETELLE KENNEDY AND KARISSA KANAN FOX HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2016 12/08/2016 2016-0672477 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $35659.49 101467 B0482485C GMP692344B1Z 6923 Annual 44 211-131-13-00 ROBERT D. LITTLE AND KATHY L. LITTLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2017 03/30/2017 2017-0142658 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $26565.83 101468 B0466795S GMP661218D1O 6612 Odd 18 211-131-13-00 FREDRIC E. SCHWEISINGER AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2016 06/09/2016 2016-0283386 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $18751.62 101469 B0495035C GMO604436BZ 6044 Annual 36 211-131-11-00 MICHELLE D. SMITH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2017 11/16/2017 2017-0535734 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $42407.61 101470 B0497795S GMP592213AE 5922 Even 13 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER SOLLOM A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CHRISTINE PRESSLEY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2018 01/18/2018 2018-0019204 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $24596.24 101471 B0496025H GMO593329AZ 5933 Annual 29 211-131-11-00 LELAND ARNOLD VILLALVAZO AND SONIA SALDIVAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/24/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569170 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $39452.83 101472 B0482935S GMP683404BE 6834 Even 4 211-131-13-00 TODD M. WANDIO AND REBECCA A. WANDIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/20/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154599 6/11/2021 2021-0432740 $20996.96 101489 B0518585H GMP602203D1O 6022 Odd 3 211-131-11-00 KELLY CROX A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2019 03/28/2019 2019-0110428 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $17282.99 101490 B0435355C GMO522344D1O 5223 Odd 44 211-130-02-00 ANDRES DEVERA AND RUBY DEVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/21/2014 10/02/2014 2014-0428351 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $15288.43 101491 B0512265S GMP8010503BE 80105 Even 3 212-271-04-00 DEBRA DILLARD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2018 10/25/2018 2018-0445571 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $20552.70 101492 B0441985H GMP702211A1Z 7022 Annual 11 211-131-10-00 REID MICHAEL HANSON AND KELLY RUBY HANSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2015 03/12/2015 2015-0115640 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $29014.39 101493 B0507705H GMP612349D1Z 6123 Annual 49 211-131-11-00 TIMOTHY W. HYLAND A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2018 08/10/2018 2018-0329107 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $26459.83 101494 B0404475L GMP682349A1E 6823 Even 49 211-131-07-00 BRETT MENTH AND COLETTE MENTH TRUSTEES OF THE MENTH FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 17 2010. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/26/2013 03/14/2013 2013-0163732 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $16807.76 101495 B0530985A GMO613342B1Z 6133 Annual 42 211-131-11-00 ZENAS MOE AND JUNALOU MOE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/04/2020 05/07/2020 2020-0232816 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $45209.15 101496 B0476075C GMP663221D1Z 6632 Annual 21 211-131-13-00 VERNON BRENT PETERSON AND SHARON S. PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/25/2016 11/10/2016 2016-0612870 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $18899.76 101497 B0508105S GMP611423A1Z 6114 Annual 23 211-131-11-00 JOHNARD REYES AND CRIZELDA REYES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2018 08/16/2018 2018-0336755 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $48292.01 101498 B0481335C GMP652423A1Z 6524 Annual 23 211-131-13-00 SANDRA T. SAGE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2017 03/09/2017 2017-0108858 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $38259.38 101501 B0483465H GMO501151DZ 5011 Annual 51 211-130-02-00 JON L. TIMMONS AND JOANNE Y. TIMMONS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/14/2017 04/13/2017 2017-0165793 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $23055.54 101503 B0452045H GMP652305A1Z 6523 Annual 5 211-131-13-00 PATRICIA A. YOUSO TRUSTEE OF THE PATRICIA A. YOUSO TRUST DATED MARCH 30 2015 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2015 09/10/2015 2015-0477648 6/28/2021 2021-0467159 $24974.72 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:11/3/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 26001

T.S. No. 086391-CA APN: 213-232-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/3/2021 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/14/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0656425 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STEPHEN B OVERLOCK AND JENNIFER F OVERLOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2428 LAPIS ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,026,340.23 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 086391-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 086391-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 929309_086391-CA 11/05/20221, 11/12/2021, 11/19/2021 CN 25980

T.S. No. 085042-CA APN: 226-610-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/8/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/22/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/16/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0109926 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARIA D REGAN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1811 ROCK SPRINGS ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $558,336.10 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 085042-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 085042-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 929267_085042-CA 10/29/2021, 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25962

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-892314-AB Order No.: FIN-21011103 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/21/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Emanuel V. Caruana, an unmarried man, in fee simple Recorded: 10/1/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0436092 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/19/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $389,886.60 The purported property address is: 4777 WESTRIDGE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-333-24-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892314-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892314-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-892314-AB IDSPub #0175161 10/22/2021 10/29/2021 11/5/2021 CN 25940

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HEIDE SHOBE Case # 37-2021-00037593-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Heidi Shobe. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Spencer Shobe in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Spencer Shobe be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 14, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Richard E. Showen PO Box 7246 16909 Via de Santa Fe, Ste 201 Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 Telephone: 858.756.3707 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25999

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAMELA HOWELL Case # 37-2021-00044332-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Pamela Howell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melissa Ann Angelo in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melissa Ann Angelo be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 09, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K. Nassiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law Inc. 2794 Gateway Rd. #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979.1280 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25998

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00044751-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): LeRoy Young filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: LeRoy Young change to proposed name: Lord LeRoy Young. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Nov 02, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25997

NON-DISCRIMINATION STATEMENT California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a California nonprofit corporation, does not discriminate based upon race, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, religion, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other characteristic that is protected by federal, state or local laws, in the educational instruction, administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, financial aid or scholarships, or other administered programs, and any other activities generally accorded or made available to students. 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25990

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that All Pro Custom Mufflers & Brakes, located at 303 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on November 12, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 BMW 528I, Lic. # 8G0J700; VIN.# WBA5A5C5XFD20180. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of All Pro Custom Mufflers & Brakes in the amount of $6,670.00 each together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 11/05/2021 CN 25989

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ETHEL M. MASSOTH Case# 37-2021-00045283-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ethel M. Massoth. A Petition for Probate has been filed Sharon M. Nixon, Proposed Administrator, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Sharon M. Nixon be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 16, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central – Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista, CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25987

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045623-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misha Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alina Marie Wariner change to proposed name: Alina Marie Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 27, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25986

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×7.5 Charshafian, Lesa 10×7.5 Crosby, Laura 10×10 Nelson, David 5×5 Alaimo, Matthew 5×10 O’neill, Blake 11/05/2021, 11/12/2021 CN 25978

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045709-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Caitlyn Leigh Harvey filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Caitlyn Leigh Harvey change to proposed name: Caitlyn Leigh Harder. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. For Hearing Appearance Information – Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 27, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25977

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045451-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Edgar Eduardo Cobian-Gutierrez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Edgar Eduardo Cobian-Gutierrez change to proposed name: Edgar Eduardo Cobian. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions.

A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 26, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25976

Section 106 Public Notice American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height of an existing telecommunications tower from 40’ to 58’ and increase the ground space for an existing telecommunications tower compound by 10’ x 15’ along with a 30 ft. buffer surrounding the current and proposed lease area at 4705 North River Road, Oceanside, San Diego County, CA 92057, Parcel ID: 157-060-42-00. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to [email protected]. Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received within 30 days from the date of this publication. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project. Re: 22110018 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25968

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00044008-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Diane M. Gorchoff filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Diane M. Gorchoff change to proposed name: Diann R. Gorchoff. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 18, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25966

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LUZ M. MURRAY aka LUZ MARIA MURRAY and LUZ MARIA QUIJANO DE MURRAY Case # 37-2021-00043432-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Luz M. Murray aka Luz Maria Murray and Luz Maria Quijano De Murray. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Shelby Tucker in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Shelby Tucker be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec 22, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing: In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell E. Griffith, Esq. 1991 Village Park Way, Ste 105 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.944.9901 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25963

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 21FL006626N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Jessica Pablo-Suastegui You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Carlos Suastegui You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego North County Division 325 S Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Carlos Suastegui 403 N Escondido Blvd., Ste 92 Escondido CA 92025 Telephone: 760.658.2161 Date (Fecha): 06/30/2021 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), P. Gomez, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25959

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043978-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Katie Lynn Weiler filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Katie Lynn Weiler change to proposed name: Katie Lynn Taylor-Weiler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 18, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25951

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Jerry Savin vs RESPONDENT: Rebecca Savin REQUEST FOR ORDER: Other Orders Requested: Appointment of Elisor to Sign QDRO. Facts to Support: Attachment 10. CASE #: D474052 NOTICE OF HEARING For Hearing Appearance Information: Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information. TO: Rebecca Savin, Respondent A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: December 16, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 702 Address of court: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (Form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court has ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. (See form FL-320-INFO for more information.) (Forms FL-300-INFO and DV-400-INFO provide information about completing this form). 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25949

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043679-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ryan Ashley Sweat filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ryan Ashley Sweat change to proposed name: Ryan Ashley Wood. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 15, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25948

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043582-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Intila Ava Jabbo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Intila Ava Jabbo change to proposed name: Ava Indira Jabbo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 30 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 14, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25942

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT PATRICK JENNINGS Case# 37-2021-00037641-PR-LA-CTL ROA# 1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Patrick Jennings. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Shannon Borja, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Shannon Borja be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov 17, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse M. Hancox 7177 Brockton Ave., Ste 112 Riverside CA 92506 Telephone: 951.682.7747 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25941

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043027-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Faith Rodriguez, Reuben Michael Miller, on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Noah Michael-Moses Miller-Rodriguez change to proposed name: Noah Michael-Moses Miller. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 08, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25938

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041721-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gail Quirk filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gail Quirk change to proposed name: Gayle Quirk. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 30, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25924

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00040119-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Diana Lynn Wells filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Diana Lynn Wells change to proposed name: Diana Lynn Wells-O’Connell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 21, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25916

PUBLIC NOTICE SUMMONS CASE NO: 37-2019-00056768 -CU-OR-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS: Juan M. Gamez-Alzate, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive YOU AE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: THE MONEY SOURCE INC. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 330 West Broadway San Diego, CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Nicolas Matayron #304097 Malcolm Cisneros, A Law Corporation 2112 Business Center Drive, 2nd Floor Irvine, CA 92612 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024386 Filed: Oct 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Party Acres. Located at: 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Stephen Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2021 S/Stephen Hartzog, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 26000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024357 Filed: Oct 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Full Circle Sound Healing. Located at: 811 Caminito Azul, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Hager Cap, 811 Caminito Azul, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary H Cap, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024117 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Finance Temps. Located at: 3865 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Caroline M Mitchell, 3865 Trieste Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caroline M Mitchell, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024182 Filed: Oct 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stoner Boner; B. Chill Out Chews. Located at: 2915 Sondra Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #1006, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. BCMSB Inc., 2915 Sondra Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2021 S/Brandon Coker, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024131 Filed: Oct 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steel Bolts Marketing. Located at: 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #55, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Hopkins, 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #55, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2021 S/Lindsey Hopkins, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26/2021 CN 25983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021979 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Connect Transformations. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #214, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Jill Kristine Thomas, 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2021 S/Jill Kristine Thomas, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023747 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wes Art. Located at: 865 Grand Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 554 Forrest Bluff, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Wesley Norman, 554 Forrest Bluff, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2021 S/Wesley Norman, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022843 Filed: Oct 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kalanuvo. Located at: 10980 Caminito Arcada, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: 10980 Caminito Acrada, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Information: 1. Arun Kumar Ramachandran, 10980 Caminito Acrada, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Arun Kumar Ramachandran, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024043 Filed: Oct 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Onelink Financial Services. Located at: 9883 Pacific Heights Blvd. #C, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mario Reina, 6988 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Mario Reina, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023102 Filed: Oct 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Onyx Physical Therapy and Wellness; B. Onyx PT and Wellness. Located at: 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqualynn Gordon, 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Joanna Rochelle, 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqualynn Gordon, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023711 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SHFT Auto Care; B. SHIFT Auto Care. Located at: 750 Breeze Hill #105, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mazlen and Associates Inc., 750 Breeze Hill #105, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Schleicher, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023068 Filed: Oct 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data West Co. Located at: 4089 Oceanside Blvd. #C, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. International Computer Products Inc., 4089 Oceanside Blvd. #C, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/1983 S/James Helling, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021702 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rush Cycle Encinitas. Located at: 339 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Attebery Fitness, 339 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2016 S/Katherine Attebery, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023158 Filed: Oct 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaney Electric. Located at: 3671 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 4308, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Chaney Electric, 3671 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/02/2021 S/Todd Chaney, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022737 Filed: Oct 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Masters Turf; B. Go Turf Direct . Com. Located at: 4835 Northerly St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Masters Turf, 4835 Northerly St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2015 S/Carol Ann Hill, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022492 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilman Village; B. Gilman Village Apartments; C. Gilman Village Townhomes. Located at: 8293 Gilman Dr., San Diego CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 910523, San Diego CA 92191. Registrant Information: 1. Rebecca S Robinson Wood, Trustee of Robinson-Wood Revocable Trust Dated November 21, 2006, 29664 Gracilior Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2021 S/Rebecca S Robinson Wood, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12/2021 CN 25950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022331 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pholo Design Co.; B. Pholo Prints. Located at: 6722 Xana Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lauren Nicole-Bennett Phonxaya, 6722 Xana Way, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. James Akom Phonxaya, 6722 Xana Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2021 S/Lauren Phonxaya, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021520 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Mobile Screen; B. Vista Mobile Screen Service. Located at: 1106 Second St. #211, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Mobile Screen LLC, 1106 Second St. #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Herrera, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021519 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Tim’s Handyman Service. Located at: 806 Regal Rd. #K1, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tim Juszczak, 806 Regal Rd. #K1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim Juszczak, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021766 Filed: Sep 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Nopalito Chips & Salsa; B. El Nopalito Market & Restaurant. Located at: 560 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. El Nopalito Inc., 560 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1983 S/Adriana Garcia, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020937 Filed: Sep 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guardian Angels; B. Guardian Angels for Children. Located at: 4225 Fiesta Way #3, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guardian Angels, 4225 Fiesta Way #3, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Daniel Deason, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022310 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soiar. Located at: 2236 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. F & Co., Inc., 2236 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2008 S/Pascal Ferrari, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021973 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Pineapple Company. Located at: 1587 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deena J Whennen, 1587 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Deena J Whennen, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021691 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woof Academy. Located at: 559 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3329 Fosca St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Woof Holdings Inc., 3329 Fosca St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Pamela Chandler, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021440 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Vacay. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-201, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North Coast Vacation Properties LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-201, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Julie Ann Leposky, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022428 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Learn to RIP Surf Lessons. Located at: 5779 Kensington Pl., Bonsall CA 92003 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LTRSURF, LLC, 5779 Kensington Pl., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Jennifer Daniels, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022729 Filed: Oct 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arianna’s Garden. Located at: 383 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Arianna Marie Chillak, 383 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2021 S/Arianna Marie Chillak, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021870 Filed: Sep 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetWorksVB. Located at: 1321 Camino Lorado, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benecke Creative Team, 1321 Camino Lorado, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Larry G Benecke, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022489 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cat Crafts; B. Mama Cat Soaps. Located at: 1145 E Barham Dr. Spc 81, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maureen A Thomas, 1145 E Barham Dr. Spc 81, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2021 S/Maureen A Thomas, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022549 Filed: Oct 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Compounding Pharmacy. Located at: 1838 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Pharmacy Rx LLC, 1838 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dieter Steinmetz, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021713 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ryconn Property Management. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryconn Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2012 S/Douglas C Heumann, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021019 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Collective Real Estate. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1063 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Miller Investments, 1063 San Julian Dr., San Maros CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2021 S/Kelli Miller, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25907