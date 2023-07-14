Trio of juvenile great white sharks spotted off Black’s Beach

SAN DIEGO — A sighting of a trio of juvenile great white sharks off the coast of Black’s Beach today prompted authorities to issue a warning to surfers and swimmers.

Lifeguards patrolling in a boat about 100 yards from shore at the Torrey Pines-area beach shortly after noon spotted the young sea predators — estimated at about 6, 8 and 9 feet in length — feeding on the carcass of a sea lion, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Though the sharks exhibited no aggressive behaviors, authorities posted advisory signs along a roughly two-mile stretch of shoreline as a precaution, the city agency reported.

Anyone venturing into the ocean at the northern San Diego beach in the near future was advised to exercise extra caution in case the sharks remain in the area.