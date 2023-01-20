Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 3:47 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Hollyridge Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 66, reported a stolen 4-door sedan ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Nardo Road, Encinitas. Deputies found a Tokyo Small Arm rifle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:02 p.m. on Jan. 9 at B Golden Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 52, reported stolen personal identifying information.

Lander, 25, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Carol View Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possible controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm, under the influence of speculated controlled substances, felon/addict in possession of a firearm, possessing metal knuckles, and illegally possessing an assault weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 5:39 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Olive Crest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported a damaged automobile ($40,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported a stolen silver/aluminum utility vehicle ($50,000).

Barreto De Oliveira, 28, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, for misuse of special plates.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 10 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported a stolen gray Velotric bicycle ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for threatening communication at 4:23 a.m. on Jan. 10 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, due to miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for in-progress residential burglary at 6:56 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Ocean View Avenue, Del Mar. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen dark blue utility vehicle ($85,000) and stolen miscellaneous items ($500).

Bender, 26, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. on Jan.. 10 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Graham, 41, was arrested at 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 10 at South Coast Highway 101, First Street Bar, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 11:13 a.m. on Jan. 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

NG, 32, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Encinitas Boulevard and Village Park Way, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia.

Wash, 35, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 11 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido Transit, Escondido and booked at Vista Detention Facility for battery against a police officer with a minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, a stolen 4-door white sedan ($4,000).

Hayes, 42, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Santa Fe Drive, El Nopalito Hide Away, Encinitas and booked at San Diego Central Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury to a female victim, 26.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Calle Cristopher, Encinitas. The burglary was reported by a male victim, 44, and a female victim, 40.

Tlatempa, 20, and J. Wexler, 21, were arrested at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 11 at San Elijo Avenue/Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of toluene.

Schulak, 32, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 12 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen wallet ($100), bills and coins ($30), checks, and an identification card ($25).

Thompson, 27, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. on Jan. 12 at El Camino Real, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor citation and released on active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 4:26 p.m. on Jan. 12 at South Pacific Avenue, Santa Ana. The female victim, 66, reported stolen credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 5:04 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Snapdragon Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 21, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($10,000).

Usaty, 34, and B. Borenman, 23, were arrested at 12:06 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possessing controlled substances, possessing controlled paraphernalia, and appropriating the lost property of a male victim, 29.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 13 at D Street and Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. Police found a black duffel bag.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 at Caminito Septimo, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, and male victim, 49, reported a stolen RAD bicycle ($2,000), bicycle parts/accessories ($500), two skateboards ($300), a gray/orange bicycle ($700), miscellaneous items ($1,240), power tool ($50), and a miscellaneous consumable good ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:54 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Santa Regina, Solana Beach. The female victim, 71, reported stolen personal identification information.

Galaif, 60, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. on Jan. 14 at 400 South Highway 101, Pacific Coast Grill, Encinitas, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Arcadia Road, Encinitas. Deputies found a pistol, firearms, and miscellaneous firearm parts.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black and green Super 73 e-bike ($1400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen white Letric e-bike ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 14 at South Coast Highway 101, Hansens Surf Shop, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported a stolen brown purse ($100), blue wallet ($50), credit cards, ATM cards, miscellaneous items ($100), identification documents, cosmetics ($100), and bills and coins ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:18 p.m. on Jan. 14 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, One2Go Thai Kitchen, reported counterfeit/fake currency bills.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found items at 2:37 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas. Deputies found a wallet and drugs (amphetamine/methamphetamine).

Edik Howard, 36, reported missing at 3:39 p.m. on Jan. 15 at North El Camino Real, Barnes and Noble, Encinitas.

