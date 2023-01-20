The Coast News Group
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Isabella Stearman319

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 3:47 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Hollyridge Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 66, reported a stolen 4-door sedan ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Nardo Road, Encinitas. Deputies found a Tokyo Small Arm rifle. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:02 p.m. on Jan. 9 at B Golden Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 52, reported stolen personal identifying information.

Lander, 25, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Carol View Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possible controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm, under the influence of speculated controlled substances, felon/addict in possession of a firearm, possessing metal knuckles, and illegally possessing an assault weapon. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 5:39 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Olive Crest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported a damaged automobile ($40,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported a stolen silver/aluminum utility vehicle ($50,000). 

Barreto De Oliveira, 28, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, for misuse of special plates. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 10 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported a stolen gray Velotric bicycle ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for threatening communication at 4:23 a.m. on Jan. 10 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, due to miscellaneous incidents. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for in-progress residential burglary at 6:56 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Ocean View Avenue, Del Mar. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen dark blue utility vehicle ($85,000) and stolen miscellaneous items ($500). 

Bender, 26, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. on Jan.. 10 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs and alcohol. 

Graham, 41, was arrested at 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 10 at South Coast Highway 101, First Street Bar, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 11:13 a.m. on Jan. 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. 

NG, 32, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Encinitas Boulevard and Village Park Way, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia. 

Wash, 35, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 11 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido Transit, Escondido and booked at Vista Detention Facility for battery against a police officer with a minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, a stolen 4-door white sedan ($4,000).

Hayes, 42, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Santa Fe Drive, El Nopalito Hide Away, Encinitas and booked at San Diego Central Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury to a female victim, 26. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Calle Cristopher, Encinitas. The burglary was reported by a male victim, 44, and a female victim, 40. 

Tlatempa, 20, and J. Wexler, 21, were arrested at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 11 at San Elijo Avenue/Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct under the influence of toluene. 

Schulak, 32, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 12 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and released on an active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen wallet ($100), bills and coins ($30), checks, and an identification card ($25). 

Thompson, 27, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. on Jan. 12 at El Camino Real, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor citation and released on active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 4:26 p.m. on Jan. 12 at South Pacific Avenue, Santa Ana. The female victim, 66, reported stolen credit cards. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 5:04 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Snapdragon Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 21, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($10,000).

Usaty, 34, and B. Borenman, 23, were arrested at 12:06 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possessing controlled substances, possessing controlled paraphernalia, and appropriating the lost property of a male victim, 29. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 13 at D Street and Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. Police found a black duffel bag. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 at Caminito Septimo, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, and male victim, 49, reported a stolen RAD bicycle ($2,000), bicycle parts/accessories ($500), two skateboards ($300), a gray/orange bicycle ($700), miscellaneous items ($1,240), power tool ($50), and a miscellaneous consumable good ($400). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:54 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Santa Regina, Solana Beach. The female victim, 71, reported stolen personal identification information. 

Galaif, 60, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. on Jan. 14 at 400 South Highway 101, Pacific Coast Grill, Encinitas, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Arcadia Road, Encinitas. Deputies found a pistol, firearms, and miscellaneous firearm parts. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black and green Super 73 e-bike ($1400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen white Letric e-bike ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 14 at South Coast Highway 101, Hansens Surf Shop, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported a stolen brown purse ($100), blue wallet ($50), credit cards, ATM cards, miscellaneous items ($100), identification documents, cosmetics ($100), and bills and coins ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:18 p.m. on Jan. 14 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, One2Go Thai Kitchen, reported counterfeit/fake currency bills. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found items at 2:37 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas. Deputies found a wallet and drugs (amphetamine/methamphetamine).

Edik Howard, 36,  reported missing at 3:39 p.m. on Jan. 15 at North El Camino Real, Barnes and Noble, Encinitas. 

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts. 

Isabella Stearman is an intern crime reporter at The Coast News. She is a junior at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas. Isabella is bilingual and has written for the school newspaper, The Mustang. She also volunteers for the nonprofit BOOST and St. Andrews Food Pantry.

