Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

S. Glatts, 22, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Clark Street, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Olivenhain Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,390), hand tools ($100) and power tools ($75).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Olivenhain Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 55, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($500).

C. Sightler, 56, was reported as a missing person at 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Scripps, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported a stolen green Rad Power bicycle ($14,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:28 a.m. on January 4 at Ocean View Avenue, Del Mar. The female victim, 43, and male victim, 49, reported stolen black Boden shoes ($200), brown Carolina Herrera shoes ($700), black Celine sunglasses ($400), black Ray-Ban sunglasses ($100), miscellaneous clothing ($700), and miscellaneous items ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 8:30 a.m. on Jan.4 at Norfolk Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 28, reported a stolen bag ($300).

T. Kisgen, 59, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at 14th Street, St. Peters Church, Del Mar, and booked for trespassing at San Diego Central Jail. Victims reported a stolen Apple computer ($800), Canon camera ($250), wallet ($1.00), Fujifilm camera ($1.00) and backpack ($1.00)

L. Vargas, 18, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Ladera Linda and San Andreas Drive, Solana Beach. Vargas was booked for robbery at Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 3:42 p.m. on January 4 at Ida Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 67, reported a stolen Smith and Wesson silver pistol ($900) and stolen keys ($400)

B. Kaihewalu, 80, was reported as a missing person with dementia or Alzheimers at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 4 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:01 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Santa Louisa Drive., Solana Beach. The female victim, 78, reported stolen money ($6,500)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Falcon Hill Court, Encinitas. The female victim, 33, reported a stolen backpack ($75), clothing ($190), and miscellaneous items ($337).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a commercial burglary at 6:47 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, Invita Cafe, reported stolen bills and coins ($1,200) and additional stolen money from the safe ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary of a vehicle at 5:53 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Ivy Glen Drive, Encinitas. Along with the car, the male victim, 28, reported a stolen identification card ($25), black Puma backpack ($1.00), an item from YSL ($140), Airpod Pros ($248), and a wallet ($1000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism of a vehicle at 8:53 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Ivy Glen Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for assault at 1:05 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Greenlake Court, Cardiff by the Sea, due to miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:16 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported stolen credit cards and identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Village Apartments at Carol View Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, Wash Laundry, reported miscellaneous stolen items ($600)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Trader Joe’s on North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported a stolen dark green Chanel wallet ($1,200), credit cards, foreign currency coins ($1.00) and an identification card ($36).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:56 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Maiden Lane, Del Mar. The victim, the City of Del Mar, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($8,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Summersong Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 47, reported a stolen skateboard ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:52 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen green Rad Power Runner 2 e-bike ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 6:31 p.m. on Jan. 6 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 26, reported a damaged red four-door sedan ($300). Deputies later arrested William Maguire, 68, at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 as the alleged culprit.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an armed robbery at 7:08 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The female victim, 25, reported a stolen purse ($175).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:31 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Fir Tree Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported a stolen license plate ($35)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 7 at North El Camino Real, Target, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black Super73 bicycle, model RX ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 5:06 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Barnes and Noble, North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, Barnes and Noble, reported stolen books ($60).

D. Walkner, 36, arrested at 7:56 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. Walkner was booked at Vista Detention Facility for possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia, under the influence of controlled substances, and felony violating parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 4:54 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Target, North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen white tandem Happy e-bike ($3,000).

J. Lamotte, 60, was reported missing at 6:36 p.m. on Jan. 8 at North El Camino Real, 20, Pacific Beach area.

