New year, new fitness offerings at Chuze Encinitas

With enhancements to group fitness, extra offered amenities and an opportunity to start for free, Chuze Fitness in Encinitas is reinventing new year’s resolutions by helping its members focus on setting new habits that they can hold throughout the year.

While Chuze Encinitas has always offered group training since opening in early 2022, the fitness center is kicking this new year off with a fresh rendition of group fitness options. Members can choose from yoga to mat Pilates, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Zumba, dance and strength training classes all offered in group settings.

With quality instructors in one of the nation’s top group fitness hubs, members can look forward to a high-caliber workout led by professionals at no additional price for a limited time.

“What our members love about group fitness is that they can invite their friends to join them,” said Jennifer Butler of Chuze Encinitas. “There’s something so powerful about sweating together, and we wanted to add even more options for our members in the new year.”

With classes running from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. throughout the week, members have plenty of options and versatile class styles to work with a variety of different schedules.

Beyond offering high quality group fitness at a low price and a free start for a limited time, Chuze Encinitas is also offering its members to try additional amenities with any membership plan.

A typical Chuze membership starts at $15.99. From there, members can add on to their membership with benefits like spa and sauna facilities as well as group fitness classes.

For a limited time, Chuze Encinitas is offering all additional amenities without an added charge. In order to experience the full effect of Chuze Encinitas, new members can try out the spa area which includes infrared saunas, HydroMassage beds, and a Therabody recovery lounge to restore and recover post-workout as part of the free trial.

“Recovery is often overlooked when people think of their workout regime,” Butler said. “We want to ensure that our members experience not only the benefits of working hard to increase strength but also recover well.”

As part of the new year’s package, new members can start working out at Chuze Encinitas completely free, no strings attached. The fitness center wants its new members to experience the gym facility, spa amenities, and group fitness classes as well as its community without thinking about the price.

Regular Chuze Encinitas prices are also quite affordable — not for lack of value, but because Chuze Encinitas believes in offering high value at a price that does not break the bank.

With gas and rent prices continually rising in today’s economy, Chuze Encinitas recognizes the importance and necessity of upholding our personal wellbeing. The fitness center wants Encinitas locals to step into the gym risk-free.

With welcoming staff and clean amenities, along with the entirely free trial period, how else would you start your new year?

Visit Chuze Encinitas at 455 Sante Fe Drive from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://chuzefitness.com/gym-locations/ca/encinitas/ or call 858-727-1197 for more information.