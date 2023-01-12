Vista student arrested for ghost gun

VISTA — A Vista high school student was arrested this week for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school with him, authorities reported Jan. 12.

Believing the student appeared intoxicated, staff at Alta Vista High School approached 18-year-old Eduardo Soto at the Bonair Road campus shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to question him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“During the contact, Soto became aggressive and pushed a school staff member,” Sgt. Andrew Brumfield alleged. “Security intervened, and while (the personnel were) walking with Soto, a blue-and-silver handgun fell out of his jacket pocket. … Deputies determined the handgun was a ghost gun with no serial markings.”

In addition to the pistol, Soto allegedly was in possession of a cartridge magazine, ammunition and liquor, according to Brumfield. Soto was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a handgun while not the registered owner, possession of a ghost gun, possession