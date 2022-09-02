Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Rancho Encinitas Dr, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen a backpack ($30), miscellaneous papers/ID ($32), a portable music radio ($1,000), a passport ($100), and U.S currency ($6).

Stevenson, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substances at 2:21 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. K Crouch, 36, was also cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 2:21 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas.

Krawczyk, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 8:48 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Freda Ln, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 56, reported apparent minor injuries.

Buchanan, 31, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. on Aug. 18 at S. Cleveland St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and felony on another agency’s warrant.

Keliikoa, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 18 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Playa Riviera Dr, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 52, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Leahy, 23, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

Stryker, 30, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention facility for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances without prescription, possession of controlled substances, and use/under the influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 18 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 21, reported stolen a brown Aventon Aventure bicycle ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 5:51 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Wales Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 55, and female victim, 24, reported stolen a black four-door sedan ($6,000) and a black pickup truck ($5,000).

Arriaga, 35, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Leucadia Blvd & Moonstone Ct, Encinitas, for felony possession of stolen vehicle/vessel and felony other agency vehicle theft. D. Muehlhauser, 32, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Leucadia Blvd & Moonstone Ct, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and felony possession of stolen vehicle/vessel. E. Martinez, 37, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Leucadia Blvd & Moonstone Ct, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and misdemeanor unlawful possession/use of tear gas/tear gas weapon. The male victim, 61, reported stolen a dark green pickup truck ($3,000) and a backpack (value unknown).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 19 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported apparent minor injuries.

Norton, 48, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 19 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Work, 53, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 19 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and a misdemeanor of obstructing/resisting peace officers/emergency medical technicians.

Napolskiy, 29, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 19 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Sheridan Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported stolen a white four-door sedan ($80,000) and miscellaneous items ($1,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 20 at S. Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The male victim. 33, reported stolen athletic equipment ($450).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 30, reported stolen earrings ($200), and a watch ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 28, reported stolen U.S currency ($300) and credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 20 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a grocery store, reported stolen liquor ($161).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 12:31 p.m. on Aug. 20 at 100 9th St, Del Mar. The male victim, 41, reported stolen a backpack ($40) a wallet ($100) and an identification card/document ($0).

Tejeda, 46, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. on Aug. 20 at N. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, for a misdemeanor of throwing substances at a vehicle on the highway, and misdemeanor cite-and-release on active warrant. The female victim, 57, reported no injuries.

Espinoza-Torres, 42, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 20, at S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Husted, 52, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Camino Del Mar & 13th St, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Green, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 3:16 p.m. on Aug. 20 at State St, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 20 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a boutique, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($2,472), shoes ($473), bags ($189), pants ($430), a necklace ($431), and a cash register ($46).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 at S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach. The found narcotics include amphetamine/methamphetamine.

Bezerra, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 21 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 24, reported an apparent minor injury.

Foreman, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 21 at N. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 9:14 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The victim, confidential, reported damaged video/photo CDs ($250) and a miscellaneous item ($5).

Lopez, 46, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Reulein, 58, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. on Aug.21 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony vandalism ($400 or more). The male victim, 41, reported damaged a gray sedan (4-door, automobile) ($1,300).

Nachbar, 28, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Requeza St/Interstate 5 (northbound), Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 3:58 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Melba Rd, Encinitas. The victim is a 62 year old male.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 1:46 p.m. on Aug. 21 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 64, reported stolen a wallet ($63), an identification card/document ($35), and a credit card ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen a wallet ($100), an identification card/document ($35), and a credit card ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:31 a.m. on Aug. 21 at S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 44, reported stolen a bag ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 21 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported apparent minor injuries.

Ramirez, 45, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and felony assault with a deadly weapon. The male victim, 31, reported apparent minor injuries.Santos Ribeiro, 24, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. on Aug. 21 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:13 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Via Molena/via Terrassa, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported stolen a lock ($300), and a miscellaneous item ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:13 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Neptune Ave, Encinitas. The found property includes a brown Martin & Co SPDC-16TR guitar.

Pikes, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 22 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Pruitt, 63, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 22 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:47 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Solana Cir, Solana Beach. The male victim, 41, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,500).

Matias, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor driving with license suspension at 3:38 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Balour Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:48 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Highland Drive, Solana Beach. The found property includes a license plate.

Gomez, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 22 at S. Tremont St, Oceanside.

Pena, 29, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at S. Cleveland St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 9:18 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victims, 37, 38, and 49, and the male victims, 26 and 60, reported stolen seven computers ($14,900), a box ($1,850), a shirt ($350), miscellaneous clothing items ($350), and miscellaneous papers ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at Westlake St, Encinitas. The female victim, 20, reported stolen miscellaneous papers/ID ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 23 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes a gray apple digital music/video device/iPod.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 10:47 a.m. on Aug. 23 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($384).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 9:13 a.m. on Aug. 23 at Hillcrest Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0), a checkbook ($0), checks ($0), and a passport ($165).

Daniel, 46, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. on Aug. 23 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for felony robbery. The female victim, 27, reported both stolen and recovered a suit bag ($200), a wallet ($300), and a speaker ($200).

Sanchez, 31, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 23 at W. Valley parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation.

Keliikoa, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Quintero, 34, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 24 at N. Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 24 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a bookstore, reported stolen books ($170).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Oxford Ave, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 24, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

