Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for June 27 through June 29 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 6:08 p.m. on June 27 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The male victim, 46, reported stolen two bicycles valued at $1,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 12:12 p.m. on June 27 at Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, a religious center, reported stolen cash ($2,259).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 3:17 p.m. on June 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 28, reported stolen miscellaneous papers and a KitchenAid appliance ($399).

Dominique Willis, 30, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. on June 27 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s vehicle theft.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:05 p.m. on June 27 at Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported stolen Steel Trailer Ramps and miscellaneous tools valued at $1,250.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 12:17 p.m. on June 27 at Rancho La Noria, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 25, reported found a Samsung and an ID card ($32).

Mike Taveuveu, 35, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. on June 27 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 10:33 a.m. on June 27 at Highland Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a health center, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($305) and an Apple camera ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 8:57 a.m. on June 28 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The male victim, 41, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $1,313.

Tarrow Jones, 52, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. on June 28 at North Granados, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s bench warrant.

Daniel Langenhorst, 55, was arrested at 7:16 a.m. on June 29 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and felony possession of controlled substances.

Robert Stier, 21, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:12 a.m. on June 29 at South Tremont St., Oceanside.

Sheri Mercado, 51, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:41 a.m. on June 29 at East D St., Encinitas.

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. on June 29 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Julio Cruz, 46, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. on June 29 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Neil Gastellum, 49, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on June 29 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s bench warrant.

