Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for June 20 through June 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Rodney Sanchez, 56, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:25 a.m. on June 20 at South Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Nathaniel Pounds, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 8:47 p.m. on June 20 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 1:01 a.m. on June 20 at North El Camino Real, Oceanside. The female victim, 25, reported damaged a Google Pixel 6 ($600) and a four-door sedan ($3,000).

Joshua Casper, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 5:35 p.m. on June 20 at North Harbor Drive, Oceanside.

Kimberly Dick, 54, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 11:09 a.m. on June 20 at El Camino Real, Carlsbad.

Christina Jones, 39, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 12:05 p.m. on June 20 at South Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:23 a.m. on June 21 at Barbara Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 56, reported stolen a credit card, a wallet ($20), cash ($30), and miscellaneous papers ($38).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 11:34 a.m. on June 21 at Santa Cecelia, Solana Beach. The female victim, 46, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($600), a necklace ($1,200), two bracelets ($1,422), a Gucci watch ($1,895), a Louis Vuitton wallet ($1,900), rings ($2,400), three pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes ($3,750), and necklace ($16,493).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 1:24 p.m. on June 21 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 64, reported damaged two items ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found properties at 8:10 a.m. on June 21 at Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego. The female victim, 36, reported found cash and an ID.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:58 a.m. on June 22 at Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 55, reported stolen four credit cards, cash ($30), a purse ($40), miscellaneous clothing ($40), a wallet, miscellaneous items ($52), a backpack ($110), a Chromebook ($400), keys ($800), and a four-door sedan ($28,000).

Samuel Victorio, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 9:33 a.m. on June 22 at Regal Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4 p.m. on June 22 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 59, reported stolen badges ($50), keys ($200), a bag ($250), an iPhone ($250), and a pair of eyeglasses ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:54 p.m. on June 22 at Dublin Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 66, reported stolen electronic components ($50), a Tumi bag ($600), and a Levono computer ($1,700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 4:45 p.m. on June 22 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 47, and the female victim, 47, reported stolen two credit cards, a Dell computer ($1,000), and a Louis Vuitton purse ($1,500).

Whittney Shreve, 32, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. on June 22 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on other agency’s warrant.

Andres Flores, 20, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on June 23 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:20 a.m. on June 23 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 64, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($1) and a two-door sedan valued at ($50,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:19 p.m. on June 23 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The male victim, 89, reported found an iPhone ($1,000).

Patrick Schafer, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor carry concealed dirk or dagger at 1:53 p.m. on June 23 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Brian Vowell, 62, was arrested at 8 a.m. on June 24 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s bench warrant.

Kyle Robeson, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled narcotic substances at 3:06 a.m. on June 24 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11:19 p.m. on June 24 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. The male victim, 22, reported stolen a motorcycle ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:37 a.m. on June 24 at Summit Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 51, reported stolen cash ($20), a pair of sunglasses ($120), and miscellaneous items ($1,200).

Timothy Canady, 37, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. on June 25 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession for the sale of narcotic substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:56 p.m. on June 25 at San Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 47, reported stolen seven bank cards, a pair of sunglasses, miscellaneous items ($50), Jessica Simpson purse ($50), two wallets ($100), and a pair of eyeglasses ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 11:01 p.m. on June 25 at East Solana Circle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 49, reported damaged car parts ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony extortion at 7:09 p.m. on June 25 at La Milla, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 19, reported stolen cash ($300).

Taylor Crabtree, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 9:02 a.m. on June 25 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found properties at 1:01 p.m. on June 26 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 83, and the female victim, 49, reported found three credit cards, a pair of eyeglasses, a purse, a passport, a wallet, an iPhone, drugs, cash ($2), and two IDs cards ($32).

Daniel Arrazola, 26, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on June 26 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and a felony bench warrant.

John Teves, 25, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. on June 26 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:05 p.m. on June 27 at Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, a contractor, reported stolen miscellaneous Steel Trailer Ramps tools valued at $1,250.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found properties at 12:17 p.m. on June 27 at Rancho La Noria, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 25, reported found a Samsung S9 plus and an ID card ($32).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:08 p.m. on June 27 at Stratford way, Del Mar. The male victim, 46, reported stolen two bicycles valued at $1,000.

