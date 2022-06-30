Get ready, here it goes…

Countdown:

246 — Years the US has been independent, since July 4, 1776.

13 — Days till Opening Day (Thursday, July 14) at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

18 — Days till the MLB All-Star Game (Tuesday, July 19) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

21 — Days till Opening Day (Friday, July 22) at Del Mar — first post 2 p.m.

32 — Days till MLB trade deadline (Tuesday, Aug. 2)

57 — Days till the start of the NCAA college football season (Saturday, Aug. 27), highlighted by Northwestern vs. Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.

59 — Days till the U.S. Open tennis championships (Monday, Aug. 29) in Flushing Meadows, New York.

64 — Days till the $1 million Pacific Classic (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Del Mar.

64 — Days till San Diego State unveils its Snapdragon Stadium, its new 35,000 seat facility in Mission Valley Stadium. The Aztecs host Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 3.

66 — Days till Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5).

69 — Days till the 2022 NFL season starts (Thursday, Sept. 8), with the defending champion Rams hosting the Bills.

96 — Days till the last day of the MLB regular season (Wednesday, Oct. 5)

122 — Days till Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31) — now that’s scary!

126 — Days till the 2022 Breeders’ Cup (Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5) at Keeneland in Lexington Kentucky.

133 — Days till Del Mar’s Bing Crosby season opens (Friday, Nov. 11).

143 — Days till the 32-nation FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar (Monday, Nov. 21).

146 — Days till Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24).

177 — Shopping days till Christmas!

The days are just flying by. Welcome to summer, where the San Diego Padres are hanging with the trillion-dollar payroll of the Los Angeles Dodgers and are desperately seeking the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

The Pads have a squad. Their pitching needs to be stellar and become more consistent. The bullpen is doing its job but the boys need get the bats going. Let’s hope they stay in contention during the second half of the season, ’cause San Diegans love their Padres.

Join us on The Mightier 1090 every Saturday at 9 a.m. with Tommy D, The Kid, Toby Turrell and guests all season and summer long. 1090 AM ESPN Radio or stream at themightier1090.com.