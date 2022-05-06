Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for April 25 through May 1 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Tony Castro, 48, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. on April 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public, resisting peace officers and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Colton Generaux, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and a felony bench warrant at 6:06 p.m. on April 25 at Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad.

Victor Ramirez, 51, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and driving while license suspended at 4:02 a.m. on April 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Christopher Pappageorge, 53, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:48 p.m. on April 25 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:33 a.m. on April 25 at Manchester Ave., Cardiff by The Sea. The male victim, 28, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,500).

Jordan Farrah, 24, was arrested at 1 p.m. on April 25 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:47 a.m. on April 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a medical center, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($5,000) and walls ($10,000).

Jeremiah MacDonald, 49, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. on April 25 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:12 a.m. on April 26 at Block South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 66, reported stolen 15 credit cards, a wallet ($1), miscellaneous papers ($38), a passport ($100), cash ($300), a Tumi briefcase ($500), miscellaneous Apple products ($600), a pair of rings ($4000), a Baume Mercier watch ($5,000), and a utility vehicle valued at $50,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11:21 a.m. on April 26 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 23, reported a stolen four-door sedan valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 8:59 a.m. on April 26 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony defrauding innkeeper at 12:02 p.m. on April 26 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($8,877).

Christopher Pittman, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 11:17 p.m. on April 27 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential, at 12:06 p.m. on April 27 at Crest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 81, reported stolen miscellaneous papers, a safe ($1,600), and cash ($18,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:03 a.m. on April 27 at Village View Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported a stolen license plate ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:40 p.m. on April 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a bookstore, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($86).

Dion Caporrimo, 51, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. on April 27 at West D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole.

Anna Emsley Roulette, 40, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. on April 27 at Stratfor Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and hit and run.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 3:23 p.m. on April 27 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cosmetics valued at $1,057.

Jose Bustamante, 38, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. on April 28 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substances for sale, transferring controlled substances and another agency warrant.

Cesar Lopez, 46, was arrested at 5 p.m. on April 28 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and resisting peace officers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:02 a.m. on April 28 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported a stolen white four-door sedan automobile valued at $48,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 11:19 a.m. on April 28 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a stolen cash register and cash ($943).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 5:32 p.m. on April 28 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported a stolen white motorcycle ($12,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 7:19 p.m. on April 28 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 37, reported damaged a four-door sedan ($762).

Michael Oneil, 40, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on April 28 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Audrey Koepke, 21, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. on April 29 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Adrian Lopez, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:01 a.m. on April 29 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential, at 12:18 p.m. on April 29 at Cuatro Caminos, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 55, reported stolen a watch ($3,000), five bracelets ($5,600) and five pairs of rings ($19,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 3:33 p.m. on April 29 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous LEGOs valued at $1,008.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:55 p.m. on April 29 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 44, reported stolen miscellaneous papers, four credit cards, a pair of YSL sunglasses ($850), and two iPhone 10 ($2,000).

Daniel Olsen, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:05 a.m. on April 29 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Javier Infranzon, 49, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. on April 29 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and resisting peace officers.

Dylan Parks, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:07 a.m. on April 30 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Mackienze Fakavai, 18, was arrested at 1 a.m. on April 30 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substances for sale, transferring controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. The male victim, 80, reported a stolen four-door sedan that was recovered later.

Stephen Handley, 42, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on April 30 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and resisting peace officers.

Mario Hernandez, 34, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. on April 30 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of possession of leaded cane.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:25 p.m. on April 30 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 67, reported a stolen Classisi bicycle ($500).

Bradley Carlisle, 30, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on April 30 at West D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Jaxon Coffey, 35, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. on May 1 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony likely to cause harm to a dependent adult and a misdemeanor contempt of court: violating a protective order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:14 p.m. on May 1 at Phoebe St., Encinitas. The male victim, 45, and the female victim, 43, reported a stolen automobile valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 8:05 p.m. on May 1 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported five stolen liquor bottles.