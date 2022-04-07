Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for March 28 to April 4 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:18 a.m. on March 28 at Harbor Drive, Oceanside. The female victim, 53, reported stolen a four-door automobile ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:44 p.m. on March 28 at Sea View Ave., Del March The female victim, 29, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 12:23 p.m. on March 28 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported stolen a credit card, miscellaneous papers ($1), keys ($1), an iPhone ($1,000), and a pickup automobile ($38,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7 a.m. on March 28 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The victim, a company, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($2,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 9:48 a.m. on March 28 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($103).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 5:01 a.m. on March 28 at Camino Del Mar, Del March The victim, a store, reported stolen a cash register ($100) and cash ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:18 a.m. on March 28 at Camino Del Mar, Del March The victim, a store, reported stolen a cash register ($20), cash ($100), a computer ($500), and miscellaneous items ($3,700).

Jayme Taylor, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, and appropriate lost property at 10:30 a.m. on March 28 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Timothy Campbell, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and appropriate lost property at 10:30 a.m. on March 28 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:04 a.m. on March 28 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, and the male victim, 56, reported stolen a cash register ($100), cash ($500), and miscellaneous items ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 5 a.m. on March 28 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a cash register ($100) and cash ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:50 p.m. on March 29 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 28, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 12:49 p.m. on March 29 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 28, reported stolen a four-door automotive ($28,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:15 a.m. on March 29 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 25, and male victim, 26, reported stolen a purse ($1), a credit card, a passport, and an ID card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:07 a.m. on March 29 at Wales Place, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 82, reported stolen a Rudy Project hat ($500) and a Victorinox Older bag ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:57 a.m. on March 30 at Mola Vista Way, Solana Beach. The female victim, 61, reported stolen a four-door automotive ($2,000), keys ($10), and miscellaneous items ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 2:47 p.m. on March 30 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 67, reported stolen cash ($500), a wallet ($10), and a credit card.

Vincent Gutierrez, 20, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. on March 30 at 15th St., Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony threatening crime intended to terrorize and an annoying phone call.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:44 p.m. on March 30 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 24, reported stolen social security card, a purse ($25), a backpack ($150), and a pair of shoes ($150).

Susie Garza, 50, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:25 p.m. on March 30 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Fabiola Mendez, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 3:35 p.m. on March 30 at Oak Drive, Vista.

Lula Lopez, 23, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. on March 30 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license and a misdemeanor DUI.

Antonio Torres, 20, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:08 a.m. on March 31 at San Dieguito Drive, Encinitas.

Steven Choate, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:30 a.m. on March 31 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:28 p.m. on March 31 at Loch Lomond Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 62, reported stolen miscellaneous tools and items valued at $6,290.

Samuel Jimenez, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 5:06 p.m. on March 31 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Antonio Torres, 20, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. on March 31 at Calle Plumerias, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Jordan Belinsky, 37, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. on March 31 at Burkshire Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 2:56 a.m. on April 1 at Summersong Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 22, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000) and a Samsung Galaxy ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:26 a.m. on April 1 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen a pickup truck ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:26 a.m. on April 1 at Coolngreen Way, Encinitas. The male victim, 69, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Lindsey Michell, 35, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. on April 1 at El Portal St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Isaiah Palomares, 24, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. on April 1 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:41 a.m. on April 1 at Village Parkway, Encinitas. The male victim, 20, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:05 a.m. on April 1 at Woodlake Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 32, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:09 a.m. on April 1 at Kings Cross Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($35,000), automotive parts ($4,000), and a Ring camera ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 4:35 p.m. on April 1 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($503).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:53 a.m. on April 1 at Woodlake Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 33, reported stolen a license plate ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 9:01 a.m. on April 1 at San Dieguito Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 75, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($840).

Melchor Mercado, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 9:16 a.m. on April 1 at West Mission Road, Escondido.

Joel Conrod, 42, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on April 2 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:06 p.m. on April 2 at Camino Del Mar, Del March The female victim, 39, reported stolen a purse ($38), an ID card ($26), and three credit cards.

Seth Hill, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of burglary tools at 4:13 a.m. on April 3 at Kilkenny, Cardiff by the Sea. Vincent Abeyta, 32, was arrested at 4:13 a.m. on April 3 at Kilkenny, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and a felony bench warrant.

Justin Moran, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:36 p.m. on April 3 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 5:25 p.m. on April 3 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 30, reported stolen an Aldo purse ($40), two ID cards ($135), and six credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 4:13 p.m. on April 4 at Camino De Mar, Solana Beach. The female victim, 54, and the male victim, 74, reported stolen credit cards.

Victor Perez, 52, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. on April 4 at Linda Mar Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:29 p.m. on April 4 at Valley Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 47, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,000).

