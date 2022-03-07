Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Feb. 21 through Feb. 28 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 11:56 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Del Mar Shores Ter, Solana Beach. The male victim, 74, reported stolen a black bicycle ($2,000), and miscellaneous tools ($500).

John Carrillo, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance and controlled substance paraphernalia at 9:21 p.m. on Feb. 21 at De La Valle, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Washington St., Carlsbad. The male victim, 35, reported a stolen two-door sedan automobile, that was later recovered.

Kenneth Clemens, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license at 9:51 p.m. on Feb. 21 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Lagoon View Drive, Encinitas. The police officer found two Federal ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:48 a.m. on Feb. 21 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 52, reported stolen a Gigabyke Swift 500w bicycle ($1,164).

Charity Zaidman, 33, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Calle De Sereno, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 4th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 39, reported a stolen black bicycle ($3,100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Bellaire St., Del Mar. The male victim, 76, and the female victim, 76, reported stolen Champion safe ($2,000), and miscellaneous furniture ($2500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:09 p.m. on Feb. 22 at North Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous furniture ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:42 p.m. on Feb. 22 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft, shoplifting at 12:59 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($23).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found narcotics at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found two drugs.

Buckland Foreman, 37, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. on Feb. 22 at West B St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony mayhem, assaulted with a deadly weapon, and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 1:24 p.m. on Feb. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found a black Samsung.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:37 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Blk Valley Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 63, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,600).

Kavonne Rojas, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, and felony get credits of other’s ID at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 32, and the male victim, 68, reported stolen two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 8:25 a.m. on Feb. 22 at West C St., Encinitas. The police officer found two watches, three cellular phones, two rings, five credit cards, a pair of keys, miscellaneous items, a wallet, cash ($11), and two ID cards ($96).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 1:58 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Parkwood Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 84, and the male victim, 86, reported stolen checks.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 2:33 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Serpentine Drive, Del Mar. The male victim, 60, reported damaged windows ($5,000) and stolen miscellaneous items ($1).

Daniel Olsen, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully displayed registration at 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Joseph Maione, 72, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 23 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court: disobeying the court order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:14 a.m. on Feb. 23 at 2nd St., Encinitas. The victim, a bicycle store, reported stolen a yellow bicycle ($2,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 52, reported a stolen white four-door sedan automobile ($2,000), and miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 9:27 p.m. on Feb. 22 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen an Almanac beer keg ($165).

Lauren Thornbury, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Ryan Hatfield, 44, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Vandegrift Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 8:23 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses ($60) and a pack of marijuana ($3,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony extortion at 1:36 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Terrassa, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported stolen cash ($14,277).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:44 p.m. on Feb. 24 at West A St., Encinitas. The female victim, 29, and the male victim, 28, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000) and damaged automobiles ($2,000).

Anel Chavez, 49, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. on Feb. 24 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary.

The two male victims, 30 and 60, reported stolen miscellaneous specialized items ($2,800) and a Schwinn sidewinder bicycle ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Val Sereno Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported stolen a viewfinder ($200), a pair of sunglasses ($200), and miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplifting at 7:01 p.m. on Feb. 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquor ($195).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 3:04 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquors ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 25 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 48, reported stolen a black bicycle ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 11:21 a.m. on Feb. 25 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The male victim, 23, and the female victim, 54, reported damaged a white automobile ($2,000) and miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:28 p.m. on Feb. 25 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a backpack ($29), two white shirts ($108), and miscellaneous clothing ($164).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplifting at 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($117).

Sarah Gutierrez, 44, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 9:48 p.m. on Feb. 25 at De La Valle, San Diego.

Conrad Torres, 28, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 25 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor under the influence of controlled substances.

Dylan James, 33, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Saxony Road Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

James Norris, 69, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 25 at East D St., Encinitas.

Laurin Dodson, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and controlled substances at 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego.

Faith Speaks, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances at 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:36 a.m. on Feb. 26 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 26, reported stolen a license plate ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:31 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Crest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported stolen two power tools ($550) and a white pickup truck ($40,000).

Manuel Rivadeneyra, 46, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 27 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony beach warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft, shoplifting at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($231).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 7:14 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($401).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found narcotics at 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Garden View Court, Encinitas. The police officer found a bag and opium.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Lake Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 35, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Mohammad Ibrahim, 43, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Stratford Court, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public and a felony obstruction executive officer with a minor injury.

Carlos Estrada, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 27 at De La Valle, San Diego.

Robert Gil, 34, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public and obstructing a peace officer or emergency medical technicians.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 2:49 p.m. on Feb. 27 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 67, reported stolen a black Pegasus Premio E8 bicycle ($3,271) and a white Pegasus Premio Sport bicycle ($3,271).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:18 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Lower Lake Court, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported stolen a pair of sunglasses ($150) and miscellaneous items ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the sea. The female victim, 40, reported stolen two RedPower bicycles valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen eight shoes ($578).

Mathew Hernandez, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substance 7:55 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Old Pacific Highway, Camp Pendleton.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 8:09 p.m. on Feb. 28 at De Sueno, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 83, and the female victim, 81, reported stolen a watch, miscellaneous papers, two bracelets ($6,000), a Rolex watch ($16,000) and earrings ($65,000).

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information.