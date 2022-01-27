Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Jan. 17 through Jan. 24. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 17 at La Barranca Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 35, reported stolen cash ($1,000), and a pair of sunglasses ($411).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:36 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Evergreen Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($3,000).

Jaime Galati, 45, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 17 at Linda Mar Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor burglary, a vehicle at 1:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 at Ocean Crest, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen cash ($10), and a credit card.

Andrea Schulgasser, 66, was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 18 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Mario Jaime, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor other agency’s warrant and an active warrant at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Glenmont Drive., Solana Beach. The male victim, 57, and a female victim, 55, reported stolen a credit card, a wallet ($50), and three pairs of sunglasses ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:58 p.m. on Jan. 19 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 70, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $2,600.

Shawn Hood, 31, was arrested at 7:49 a.m. on Jan. 19 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported stolen an orange bicycle valued at $2,000.

Renoir Banwer, 29, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Sunrich Lane, Encinitas, and on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Brian Timmons, 44, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 7:26 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Melissa Carrillo, 41, was cited and released for a misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:36 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 3:17 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. The victim, a church, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($50).

Skyler Sandoval, 31, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Liverpool Drive, Cardiff By the Sea, and on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Montgomery Ave., Cardiff by The Sea. The female victim, 42, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information valued at $30,212.

Roland Hapgood, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 5:14 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Gardena Road, Encinitas.

Jared Enloe, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor being drunk in public at 8:04 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 3rd St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 6:52 p.m. on Jan. 20 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a pharmacy, reported stolen drugs ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:17 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Dewitt Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported stolen a red backpack ($100), miscellaneous music equipment ($200), a pair of eyeglasses ($200), and a silver Apple computer ($2,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Regal Road., Encinitas. The male victim, 66, reported stolen a license plate ($23).

David Thomas, 50, was cited and released for misdemeanor being drunk in public and probation violation: re-arrest at 11:32 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas.

Joy Stanton, 50, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 11:17 p.m. on Jan. 21 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Ulises Alonso Martinez, 31, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 21 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The victim, a public transportation company, reported damaged a black Axis camera ($2,000), and miscellaneous items ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cosmetics products ($54), miscellaneous household goods ($19), and liquor ($13).

John Sanchez, 58, was cited and released for a misdemeanor being drunk in public at 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Michael Weber, 53, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 23 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Dylan Parks, 26, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 5:04 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen a check, a safe ($1), and cash ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 23 at South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $1,500.

Michael Nicolas, 28, was cited and released for a misdemeanor under influence of controlled substances at 8:27 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Gardena Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:44 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 21, reported stolen a blue utility vehicle ($27,000), a red motorcycle ($3,000), miscellaneous TaylorMade items ($1,700), a wallet ($550), a Duffle Bag ($500), two bags ($250), keys ($150), an ID card ($37), three credit cards, a purse, and a personal ID information card.

Jesus Acevedo, 35, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:54 a.m. on Jan. 24 at 100 Via Cantebria, Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported stolen a credit card, a pink wallet ($20), a pink Vans backpack ($50), and a gray computer ($1,000).

Nicolas Attard, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 26, and the male victim, 26, reported stolen an ATM card, a credit card, and keys ($80).

