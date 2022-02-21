Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Feb. 7 through Feb. 14 in Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Allen Langston, 41, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Monterey Drive, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony carry concealed dirk or dagger.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 11:44 p.m. on Feb. 7 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 51, and the female victim, 43, reported stolen a blanket ($50).

Paul Kingman, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Jeffery Garcia, 18, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. on Feb. 7 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Kevin Green, 41, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. on Feb. 7 at West D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Adam Sampson, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 2:23 p.m. on Feb. 7 at West D St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 7 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported stolen a black RedRunner bicycle ($1,400).

Anel Chavez, 49, was cited and released for misdemeanor resisting peace officer and emergency medical technician at 4:59 p.m. on Feb. 7 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 11:06 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows (750).

Anthony Miranda, 25, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 8 at South Moreno St., Encinitas.

Michael Dalcin, 40, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 2:29 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Robley Place, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 42, reported stolen miscellaneous computer equipment ($200), and keys ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:03 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Ruthlor Road, Encinitas. The victim, a land surveying company, reported stolen a flashlight ($20), and miscellaneous tools ($945).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 11:11 a.m. on Feb. 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found miscellaneous papers, and cash.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 12:51 p.m. on Feb. 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 31, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Elmbranch Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported stolen two license plates ($40).

Rachael Hammond, 49, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. on Feb. 8 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The male victim, 34, reported damaged a Beige Sunrader automobile ($700).

Daniel Colombino, 32, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Tremont St., Oceanside.

Savanna Gillum, 38, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft and felony vandalism at 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 9 at South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 30, reported stolen keys ($600), and an FCS lock ($50), and reported a damaged gray automobile ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 2:16 p.m. on Feb. 9 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found miscellaneous prescription and non-prescription antidepressants, and tranquilizers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:22 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The female victim, 26, reported stolen a white One S computer ($278), and AT&T computer equipment ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Genie Lane, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 47, reported stolen a gray four-door small car valued at $90,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:36 p.m. on Feb. 9 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a black Mountain bike ($2,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7 a.m. on Feb. 9 at North Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen three garden tools ($1,600), a Various power tools ($10,000), and two white automobiles valued at $72,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:36 a.m. on Feb. 9 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $2,000 and damaged a small truck ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 5:27 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen an iPhone ($1,000), and a white utility vehicle valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:09 a.m. on Feb. 10 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($200), items ($150), and papers ($23).

Glenna Pedersen, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and substances at 3:39 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Jay Cherry, 61, was arrested at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony disturbance fight. The male victim, 72, reported an apparent minor injury.

Daniel Devaney, 57, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Delphinium St., Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:49 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Rancho Reposo, Del Mar. The male victim, 52, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($100), a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses ($300), a Beltronic radar detector ($300), and an iPhone 8 ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism and grand theft at 12:34 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported damaged a four-door sedan automobile ($2,000), and stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Brian Hund, 49, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Paseo De Las Flores, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony causing harm or death of an elder adult.

Jyles Choukri, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and battery on a person at 8:08 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Hygeia Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported stolen two credit cards, an ID ($25), a wallet ($10), and cash ($4,696).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 4:51 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Gardenia Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 32, reported stolen fifteen Maketa power tools ($3,000), and seventeen Milwaukee power tools ($7,100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Coneflower St., Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 10 at East D St., Encinitas. The two victims, a male, 74, and a female, 48, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($1,000).

Cheylea Smith, 30, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 10 at El Camino Real, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s warrant.

Zachary Maldonado, 27, was arrested at 5:38 a.m. on Feb. 10 at San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, felony purchase for sale narcotic substances, and felony possession of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:53 p.m. on Feb. 11 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 60, reported stolen a bicycle valued at $3,250.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:22 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Santa Helena Part Court, Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported stolen a Camera ($150), a Porter-Cable power tool ($150), a Metabo power tool ($150), and a Husky tool ($40).

Amanda Tongate, 46, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and substances at 12:28 a.m. on Feb. 11 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:18 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Highland Drive., Solana Beach. The male victim, 27, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($20), a blue backpack ($20), and a pair of blue shoes ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 3:28 p.m. on Feb. 11 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged a wall ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 2:28 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Santa Helena Park Court, Solana Beach. The male victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($250), and a Bow ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Cantebria, Encinitas. The two female victim, 81 and 78, reported stolen an automotive part valued at $2,300.

John Torres, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 10:49 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Caudor St., Encinitas.

Andrea Schulgasser, 67, was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing at 12:27 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Cornish Drive., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:59 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. The female victim, 35, reported stolen an ATM card, an ID card ($25), a wallet ($40), and cash ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Rancho Reposo, Rancho Santa. The male victim, 70, reported stolen miscellaneous papers, a backpack ($1), one pair of Oakley sunglasses ($30), and two pairs of REVO sunglasses ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Cypress Hills Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported stolen an Adorcam Camera ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 5:18 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen miscellaneous Apple audio products ($200) and other items ($1,110).

Raymundo Lopez, 23, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, prescription, and substances at 1:17 a.m. on Feb. 12 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, purse-snatching at 6:46 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. The female victim, 60, reported stolen five credit cards, intangible personal identifying information, an ID card ($25), a wallet ($50), cash ($200), and miscellaneous items ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:11 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported damaged a four-door automobile valued at $2,000.

Christopher Connolly, 48, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Coast Blvd., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:34 a.m. on Feb. 12 at Melba Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 58, reported stolen a license plate ($23).

Timothy Nugent, 36, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. on Feb. 12 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public and simple battery. The male victim, 28, reported an apparent minor injury.

Brian Vowell, 62, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Devon Burg, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Poinsettia Lane, Carlsbad.

Manuel Rivadeneyra, 46, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person and being drunk in public at 12:23 a.m. on Feb. 14 at West B St., Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported an apparent minor injury.

Gary Coffey, 51, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Cantebria, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Center on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:58 a.m. on Feb. 14 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 58, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($25) and keys ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 4:58 a.m. on Feb. 14 at De La Valley, Solana Beach. The male victim, 34, reported damaged a car window ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 9:04 a.m. on Feb. 14 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 28, reported stolen two Happy Ebike bicycles valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:08 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive., Solana Beach. The male victim, 44, reported stolen two credit cards, cash ($300), a Nintendo Switch console ($500), and an iPhone Pro 11 ($2,000).

