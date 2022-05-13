The Coast News Group
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Weekly Crime Report: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Nijat Mamtimen178

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for May 2 through May 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 10:33 a.m. on May 2 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 48, reported stolen two credit cards and cash ($160).

Rodolfo Balverde, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 12:46 p.m. on May 3 at Olive Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:21 p.m. on May 3 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas. Two female victims, 49 and 58, reported stolen two bicycles.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 5:26 p.m. on May 3 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 18, reported stolen a purse ($35), a wallet ($25), a backpack ($70), an electronic component ($100) and an electronic notebook ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 1:48 p.m. on May 3 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, an entertainment center, reported stolen Callaway golf tools ($650).

Devan Rook, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 4:41 p.m. on May 3 at De La Valle, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:33 a.m. on May 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 31, reported stolen a green Granite Peak bicycle and a Phantom 400M bicycle ($800).

Benjamin Roark, 49, and Aledra Rovetto, 43, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:38 a.m. on May 4 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony defrauding innkeeper at 8:54 p.m. on May 4 at San Elijio Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($67).

Alison Goldberg, 61, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. on May 4 at Second St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public. The female victim, 63, reported damaged a four-door sedan ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:20 a.m. on May 4 at Sandcastle Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 75, reported stolen cash ($1,148).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 8:01 p.m. on May 4 at Border Ave., Del Mar. The female victim, 22, reported stolen an ID card, two credit cards, a Madewell wallet ($10), a backpack ($40), an Air-Pod ($150), and a Hewlett-Packard computer ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 8:03 p.m. on May 4 at De La Valle, Del Mar. The male victim, 34, reported stolen a backpack ($50) and miscellaneous clothing ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:18 p.m. on May 4 at De La Valle, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 51, reported stolen miscellaneous Eternity Band jewelry valued at ($100,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 9:49 a.m. on May 4 at Knoll Road, San Marcos. The victim reported damaged windows ($2,279).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplifting at 4:37 p.m. on May 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen four liquors valued at $118.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 12:49 p.m. on May 5 at Gardena Road, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen hand tools ($2,500) and miscellaneous Makita power tools ($3,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 6:54 a.m. on May 5 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported stolen Echo and Stihl power tools ($2,000).

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. on May 5 at West Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 5:21 a.m. on May 5 at Puebla St., Encinitas. The male victim, 54, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at ($3,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 9:03 a.m. on May 5 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous DeWalt power tools ($160).

Jeremy Anderson, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery at 6:19 p.m. on May 5 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Two male victims, 65 and 33, reported apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 6:54 a.m. on May 5 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported stolen a Makita bag ($40), a Stihl power tool ($300), miscellaneous Makita power tools ($1,350), and Echo power tools ($1,700).

Thomas Moore, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor disorderly conduct: lodge without consent at 9:30 a.m. on May 5 at Requeza St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft [shoplifting] at 8:39 a.m. on May 5 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a coffee shop, reported stolen cash ($25).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:54 a.m. on May 5 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen Milwaukee power tools ($355).

Kristofer Schreiber, 45, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. on May 5 at Solana Hills, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

The Coast News file photo

Daniel Aramayo, 25, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. on May 6 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony fugitive from justice: arrest w/out warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 6:20 p.m. on May 6 at South Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 48, reported stolen three credit cards, an ID card, and a wallet valued at $950.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 7:21 a.m. on May 6 at De Caballo, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported stolen a credit card, keys, a briefcase ($100) and two Microsoft Surface Book 3 computers ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:19 a.m. on May 6 at Mangano Circle, Encinitas. The female victim, 34, reported stolen miscellaneous computer equipment ($65) and an iPad ($1,000).

Clint Gray, 38, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. on May 7 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony carrying concealed dirk or dagger.

Jack Toller, 53, was arrested at 2 p.m. on May 7 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony carrying concealed dirk or dagger.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 3:44 p.m. on May 7 at Santa Fe Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 51, reported stolen an automobile valued at $10,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 6:06 a.m. on May 7 at Sandalwood Court, Encinitas. The female victim, 66, reported stolen three painting materials ($600). Also, the victim reported damaged a lock ($200), windows ($1070), household goods ($8,300), and wood ($100,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:50 a.m. on May 7 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported a stolen bicycle ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 9:19 a.m. on May 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a restaurant, reported stolen two Clover cash registers, an Unk safe ($400) and cash ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 1:25 p.m. on May 8 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 44, reported stolen three credit cards, two ID cards ($25), a wallet ($100), a purse ($300), and cash ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 11:08 p.m. on May 8 at Windsor Road, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 35, reported damaged miscellaneous items valued at $500.

Carlos Garcia, 38, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. on May 9 at Avocado St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 6:37 a.m. on May 9 at Piedras Oro Calle, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported damaged a van ($1,000).

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts. 

