Weekly Crime Report – Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach

San Diego County Sherriff’s North Coastal Station incident reports from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Emery Wright, 29, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 20 at Sycamore Ave., Vista and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Jacob Wilson, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 20 at Sycamore Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 12:42 p.m. Sept 20 at 2nd St., Encinitas. A male victim, 32, reported a stolen gray Transition Sentinel bicycle ($5,200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 20 at W. Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 20 at S. Highway 101, Encinitas. A female victim, 58, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($456) and miscellaneous clothes ($9,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 10:48 a.m. Sept. 20 at Fraxinella St., Encinitas. A male victim, 28, reported a stolen black wallet ($10), an identification card ($32), cash ($40), and four credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential, at 2:16 p.m. Sept. 20 at Marisa Lane, Encinitas. A female victim, 60, and a male victim, 66, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 20 at Lake Drive, Encinitas. A male victim, 34, reported a stolen automotive part ($1,500).

Andrew Sausser, 28, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Sept. 21 at Sorrento Valley Road, San Diego, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and with prescription and possession of narcotic controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at La Jacaranda, Rancho Santa Fe. A female victim, 48, reported a stolen black/gold Lulu Lemon backpack ($129), a black Valentino wallet ($400), black sunglasses ($170) and nine credit cards.

Jason Bwy, 49, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 21 at 2nd St., Encinitas and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. A male victim, 63, reported a possible internal injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for the found property at 3:03 p.m. Sept. 21 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer found four prescription/non-prescription drugs.

Kiah Bremframe, 27, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Sept. 21 at Scripps La Jolla, La Jolla, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony DUI.

Shawn Taylor, 49, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 22 at Pala Vista Drive, Vista, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and a PRCS violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 2:52 p.m. Sept. 22 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. A male victim, 24, reported a stolen backpack ($30), a silver/aluminum Apple laptop ($500), a gray Dell laptop ($900), miscellaneous computer equipment ($150), brown Smith sunglasses ($200), and a black electronic music device ($120).

Erena Howard, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 22 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Derek Gillette, 34, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 22 at S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach and was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Buncy Reed, 30, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 22 at Olive Ave., Vista, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor violation of domestic relations court order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at B St., Encinitas. A female victim, 44, reported one stolen key ($1) and two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 23 at Linda Sue Lane, Encinitas. Two victims, a male, 55, and a female, 52, reported stolen two miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle ($3,000).

Stephen Rose, 59, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 23 at B St, Encinitas. A female victim, 38, reported no battery.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Rancho Summit Drive, Encinitas. A male victim, 53, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($868).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 23 at Brigantine Court, Encinitas. A male victim, 31, reported a stolen Toyota automotive part ($2,500).

Bradley Thompson, 40, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 23 at Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize and obstruct/resist executive officer with a minor injury. A male victim, 32, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 23 at S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. A male victim, 66, reported a stolen green/white Brusurf ($1,250) and a purple Lokhi ($1,250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 23 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported eight stolen bottles of liquor ($487).

Danielle Glathe, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 23 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Matthew McDonough, 40, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 24 at 2nd St., Encinitas, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 1:08 p.m. Sept. 24 at Mapleleaf Court, Encinitas. A male victim, 31, reported a stolen dark green small car ($6,000) that was later recovered.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 24 at Brenna Court, Encinitas. A male victim, 41, reported a stolen Toyota automotive part ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 24 at El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen Rolas pants ($80) and miscellaneous ($80).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 24 at Mountain Vista Drive, Encinitas. A male victim, 76, reported two damaged windows ($4,000).

Lucas Ramirez, 22, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 24 at Block Neptune Ave., Encinitas, and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony drunk in public.

Jake Cadenas, 19, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 25 at Camino De Orchidia, Encinitas and was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony petty theft at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 25 at S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. A male victim, 53, reported two stolen silver/aluminum iPods ($85), miscellaneous ($56), an identification card ($32) and five credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 25 at Brittany Road, Encinitas. A male victim, 64, reported a stolen black Carson Car Hauler utility trailer ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism, vehicle, at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas. A male victim, 35, reported a vandalized white van ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism, vehicle, at 3:53 p.m. Sept. 25 at El Camino Real, Encinitas. A male victim, 44, reported a damaged black sedan ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 25 at El Camino Real, Encinitas. A male victim, 73, reported one stolen Lincoln’s key ($400), one white/black Kate Spade bag ($100), two Galaxy notebooks ($150), keys ($19), and cash ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a shoplift at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 25 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. A sheriff reported miscellaneous household goods were stolen and recovered ($1,473).