RANCHO SANTA FE — Animal-loving kids can embark on a journey to discover “spooky” and snuggly critters throughout October at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival. The family-friendly Halloween themed event features hands-on animal encounters, seasonal crafts, a mini-pumpkin hay maze and a brand new Indiana ‘Bones’ excursion. The Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival kicks off Oct. 2 with private adventures embarking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in October and Halloween weekend!

Getting families into the spooky Halloween spirit, this unique event features the cuddly and not-so-cuddly creatures at Helen Woodward Animal Center, giving kids an opportunity to meet them up close and personal. Festival-goers get a one-hour experience staying with their ghoulish group as they’re guided by spooktacular staff through animal encounters, a monster headband craft and an expedition through the all-new Indiana ‘Bones’ maze.

To get little goblins into the Halloween spirit, festive friends are invited to come in costume. Kids will meet cuddly Humane Education Ambassadors like the alpacas and rats and also learn why we love our animal friends considered on the spooky and slithery side, like snakes and millipedes or hermit crabs. Hand sanitizer will be used between each animal encounter.

“Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival is such a great way for families to get into the Halloween spirit in a fun environment that’s also great for learning,” explained Humane Education Manager Haylee Blake. “We’re looking forward to celebrating our ‘creepy critters’ and sharing why we love them just as much as our fuzzy friends.”

To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the number of visitors at one time will be limited. Festival-goers will remain in their groups and be led through the experience by a member of the Helen Woodward Creepy Crew for the duration of the one-hour visit. Tickets are $40 and include four people. Each additional person is $10. The best part is that all funds go directly to support the orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Registration is required and can be completed animalcenter.org/ programs-services/education/howl-o-ween-harvest. Festival dates are Saturdays, Oct. 2, Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct.23 and Halloween weekend, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 with time slots available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families are invited to come a bit early or stay a tad late to meet additional animals and enjoy additional activities in the event space. For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival, call (858) 756-4117, x 318 or visit animalcenter.org.